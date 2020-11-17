Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 India Launch Teased For November 26 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we came across a report suggesting that Nokia 2.4 could be launched in India sometime by the end of this month. Now, it seems to have got an official launch date. Well, HMD Global has officially teased the India launch of the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 on November 26.

Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 India Launch Teased

On Monday, the official Twitter account of Nokia Mobile India tweeted a launch teaser video meant for Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. The teaser video came with the caption 'only 10 days to go'. Eventually, the tweet suggests that the brand's latest budget smartphones will be officially launched in the country on November 26.

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

While this launch date goes in line with the previous launch time frame hinted by a report last week, it is surprising to see that HMD Global is in plans to bring the Nokia 3.4 as well in the country. This makes us speculate that the Nokia 2.4 might go on sale earlier than the Nokia 3.4. However, there is no clarity regarding the pricing and release date of these smartphones as yet.

Why After Diwali Season?

Since last month, several brands were launching their budget smartphones in the country to capitalize on the major Diwali festive season, which is when there will be the most sales. However, it remains to be skeptical why HMD Global skipped this season and is in plans to launch its latest budget smartphones - Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 after the Diwali season sales.

Having said that the major shopping season is over in India, the company should price its upcoming smartphones competitively to make sure it is attractive for buyers. Also, HMD Global should ensure to let these smartphones go on sale on time and make them available to buyers on time. To stress on this, the Nokia 215 4G that was launched in India with the Nokia 225 4G is yet to go on sale even after a month.

