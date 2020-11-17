ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 India Launch Teased For November 26

    By
    |

    Recently, we came across a report suggesting that Nokia 2.4 could be launched in India sometime by the end of this month. Now, it seems to have got an official launch date. Well, HMD Global has officially teased the India launch of the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 on November 26.

    Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 India Launch Teased For November 26

     

    Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 India Launch Teased

    On Monday, the official Twitter account of Nokia Mobile India tweeted a launch teaser video meant for Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. The teaser video came with the caption 'only 10 days to go'. Eventually, the tweet suggests that the brand's latest budget smartphones will be officially launched in the country on November 26.

    While this launch date goes in line with the previous launch time frame hinted by a report last week, it is surprising to see that HMD Global is in plans to bring the Nokia 3.4 as well in the country. This makes us speculate that the Nokia 2.4 might go on sale earlier than the Nokia 3.4. However, there is no clarity regarding the pricing and release date of these smartphones as yet.

    Why After Diwali Season?

    Since last month, several brands were launching their budget smartphones in the country to capitalize on the major Diwali festive season, which is when there will be the most sales. However, it remains to be skeptical why HMD Global skipped this season and is in plans to launch its latest budget smartphones - Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 after the Diwali season sales.

     

    Having said that the major shopping season is over in India, the company should price its upcoming smartphones competitively to make sure it is attractive for buyers. Also, HMD Global should ensure to let these smartphones go on sale on time and make them available to buyers on time. To stress on this, the Nokia 215 4G that was launched in India with the Nokia 225 4G is yet to go on sale even after a month.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X