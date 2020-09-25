Nokia 8.3 5G Likely To Arrive Soon; Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 India Launch Scheduled For October News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global is all set to announce two affordable handsets - Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4 for Indian consumers. They are already listed on the official website and now, a new source close to the development has revealed that the company will launch both handsets in the country in October. However, the exact date is yet to be revealed. The same source also reveals the company is gearing up to introduce its 5G handset called Nokia 8.3 5G in the country soon.

However, the company has not shared any official details regarding the Nokia 8.3 5G. It is expected to arrive after the launch of the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4 smartphones. With the Nokia 8.3 5G, the company seems to give compete with other brands such as Realme, Oppo's 5G phones in the country.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Features

Starting with the price of the handsets, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a price tag of 159 EUR (Rs. 13,662), while the Nokia 2.4 will be available starting at 119 EUR (Rs. 10,225). Coming to the features, the Nokia 3.4 offers a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display, whereas the Nokia 2.4 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset handles the processing on the Nokia 3.4, while the Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

For battery, the Nokia 2.4 has a 4500 mAh battery, and the Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,000 mAh battery. In terms of imaging, you get a triple rear camera system along with a 13MP main sensor on the Nokia 3.4, while Nokia 2.4 features a 13MP dual-rear camera module. For selfies, the Nokia 3.4 comes with an 8MP sensor and the Nokia 2.4 gets a 5MP camera.

Considering the price, the company could have provided better camera features on both handsets. Nowadays, Realme, Xiaomi is offering impressive features in its entry-level phones as well.

Nokia 8.3 5G Features

The Nokia 8.3 5G is the first smartphone from the company with 5G support. The handset has a 6.81-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology. Running the Android 10 operating system, the phone features a quad-camera setup. The camera setup offers a 64MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

You also get a 24MP selfie camera. Lastly, the phone supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, for connectivity, it gets 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C port.

