Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Get Listed On Official Site; Suggests Imminent India Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global has recently announced two budget-friendly handsets - the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4. Now, it seems the company will soon launch the handsets in India as they are listed on the official website. The exact launch date and Indian price of the handsets are yet to be revealed.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a starting price of 159 EUR (Rs. 13,662), while the Nokia 2.4 will be available starting at 119 EUR (Rs. 10,225). Both phones will be available for purchase in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord color options later this month.

Nokia 3.4 Features

The Nokia 3.4 packs a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The device is powered by the 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor clubbed with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports additional storage expansion.

The Nokia 3.4 has a 4,000 mAh battery and it comes with a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8MP sensor at the front side. For connectivity options, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Type C USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. Besides, it features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor for security.

Nokia 2.4 Features

Coming to the Nokia 2.4, the handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM. The 64GB native storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD. Running Android 10, the phone packs a 4500 mAh battery which claims to offer 2 days of battery life on a single charge.

For imaging, the handset offers a dual rear camera consisting of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 5MP selfie shooter along with f/2.4 aperture. Other features of the phone include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock.

Best Mobiles in India