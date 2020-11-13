Nokia 2.4 With 13MP Dual-Lens Setup To Launch In India By November News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia 2.4 went official back in September along with the Nokia 3.4. Now, HMD Global seems to be launching the budget-centric Nokia 2.4 soon in the country. Earlier, the company revealed that the phone will be available globally by the end of September. However, there were no words regarding the India launch. Now, MySmartPrice comes to know from industry sources, the Nokia 2.4 will arrive in the country by this month. The exact launch date is yet to reveal.

Nokia 2.4 Design Details

The Nokia 2.4 comes with a glossy finish at the rear and the dual-rear camera setup is placed vertically on the rear panel with an LED flash. Further, it sports a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor, and just beneath it, you can see the Nokia branding.

Nokia 2.4 Key Features

The Nokia 2.4 runs on the MediaTek Helio P22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Upfront, the phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. In terms of storage configurations, the phone is launched in two storage options including the 2GB RAM + 32GB and 3GB + 64GB onboard storage.

The 64GB of inbuilt storage might not sufficient for someone, so one can expand the storage up to 5126GB with the help of an external microSD card. A 4,500 mAh battery unit fuels the device and it runs on Android 10.

The dual-camera setup offers a 13MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, you will get a 5MP camera on the Nokia 2.4. Besides, the device supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and micro USB port for connectivity.

Nokia 2.4 Expected Price In India

The smartphone comes at a starting price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,482). So, the phone is expected to get a price tag in India around Rs. 10,000 and it is launched in Dusk Fjord and Charcoal shades.

