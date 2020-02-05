Just In
- 16 min ago Software Issues That Are Stopping Black Shark 2 From Being Great
-
- 27 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Slated For February 13 Launch Suggests New Leak
- 48 min ago LG And ZTE To Withdraw From MWC 2020 Owing To Coronavirus Outbreak
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Dating Website Will Deliver Your New Partner In Just An Hour
Don't Miss
- Movies Disney+ To Launch In India With Hotstar In March 2020; Expected Subscription Price
- Finance Gold Jumps Rs. 250/ 10 gm After Sharp Decline Of Rs. 1200 In 2 Days
- Lifestyle How To Be More Mindful In 2020
- News FM introduces Direct Tax ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Bill, says it emphasises on trust building
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X EV Unveiled - MG’s First Model To Achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving
- Sports I was the black sheep at Tottenham - Eriksen
- Travel February 2020: Fairs, Festivals And Events Guide!
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
Nokia Launches Wireless Earbuds: Price, Features And More
After introducing earbuds at IFA, Nokia has announced the launch of the wireless earbuds in China. The newly launched earbuds are available at RMB 699, which translates to Rs. 7,120 in India. However, no one knows that when it is going to be available in India.
Nokia Wireless Earbuds: Details
The wireless earbuds are available through online stores in China, and it is available at Light Grey and Black colors. The wireless earbuds come with an IPX7 rating which means they are waterproof. It features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It can last for five hours on a single charge. In fact, the company claims that it can last 150 hours with a charging case.
The earbuds support 50mAh battery and USB Type-C cable. Besides, a single piece measures 25 x 23 x 23.8mm whereas, its charging case measures 79 x 48.5 x 31mm. Furthermore, earbuds come with Google Voice Assistant, which means users, can access via voice commands. It also has 6mm drivers for audio output.
Nokia Might Offer e-SIM Support To Its Phones
Both Apple and Google are offering phones with e-SIM support. Now, it seems that Nokia is likely to launch smartphones with the same support. It is expected that the company might launch upcoming smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2020.
The company has also filed for a patent for the same with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, reports LetsGoDigital. According to the report, the company has filed this patent for its upcoming technology known as"SMILEY". The report reveals that it will help in all bank-related and e-wallet activities.
Apart from that, the company is likely to launch its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2020. The company is holding an event on February 23. The event is going to place in Barcelona at 4:30 PM. The company has already sent invites to media houses.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,390
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,850
-
1,06,900
-
15,686
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,299
-
64,400
-
34,850
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250