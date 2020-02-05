Nokia Launches Wireless Earbuds: Price, Features And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

After introducing earbuds at IFA, Nokia has announced the launch of the wireless earbuds in China. The newly launched earbuds are available at RMB 699, which translates to Rs. 7,120 in India. However, no one knows that when it is going to be available in India.

Nokia Wireless Earbuds: Details

The wireless earbuds are available through online stores in China, and it is available at Light Grey and Black colors. The wireless earbuds come with an IPX7 rating which means they are waterproof. It features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It can last for five hours on a single charge. In fact, the company claims that it can last 150 hours with a charging case.

The earbuds support 50mAh battery and USB Type-C cable. Besides, a single piece measures 25 x 23 x 23.8mm whereas, its charging case measures 79 x 48.5 x 31mm. Furthermore, earbuds come with Google Voice Assistant, which means users, can access via voice commands. It also has 6mm drivers for audio output.

Nokia Might Offer e-SIM Support To Its Phones

Both Apple and Google are offering phones with e-SIM support. Now, it seems that Nokia is likely to launch smartphones with the same support. It is expected that the company might launch upcoming smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2020.

The company has also filed for a patent for the same with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, reports LetsGoDigital. According to the report, the company has filed this patent for its upcoming technology known as"SMILEY". The report reveals that it will help in all bank-related and e-wallet activities.

Apart from that, the company is likely to launch its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2020. The company is holding an event on February 23. The event is going to place in Barcelona at 4:30 PM. The company has already sent invites to media houses.

