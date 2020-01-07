New Bluetooth Standard LE Audio Announced At CES 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wireless audio experience is going to get better with the new generation of Bluetooth announced at CES 2020. Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) announced that it would call the next generation of Bluetooth audio as LE Audio or low energy audio. As the next-gen Bluetooth audio standard, LE Audio will pack some new features for enhanced wireless audio streaming.

LE Audio Features

The Bluetooth SIG announced that the new standard will enhance the audio performance once a device is paired. Bluetooth has been on low-energy mode since 2012, but it's going to improve. Wireless audio sets with higher power consume more battery as they use more bandwidth. LE Audio will now allow wireless audio transmission over the low-energy spectrum using a new compression algorithm.

In other words, LE Audio will maintain high-quality audio output and still transmit audio over the low-energy spectrum, a win-win for wireless headphone manufacturers. New devices can double the existing playtime using the new Bluetooth standard. This also means that new Bluetooth wireless headphones could feature compact designs with better battery performances and enhanced audio experience.

Plus, LE Audio packs some additional features like support for hearing aids. Bluetooth-powered hearing aids are about to get better with the new standard, helping those with hearing disabilities. Adding to the list of features, the new standard will allow multi-stream audio support.

New Bluetooth Standard To Boost Audio Output

This means that truly wireless earbuds in the market use a single-stream connection resulting in certain performance issues. Truly wireless earbuds and other audio devices can now tap into a better audio offering allowing users to switch between multiple audio sources.

Moreover, Broadcast Audio can be enabled with LE Audio, allowing users to broadcast audio to one or more devices at the same time. Users can limit the Bluetooth Audio Sharing to a person or share it with a bigger number of people with public locations.

The new Bluetooth standard LE Audio is expected to boost the number of wireless audio devices. Most of the flagship smartphones have already bid adieu to the traditional headphone jack, boosting wireless Bluetooth headphones. More specifications for LE Audio will be released in the first half of 2020 says the Bluetooth SIG.

