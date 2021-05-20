Flipkart Diwali Offers: Bluetooth Speakers On Discount Right Now

Flipkart provides 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra discounts, 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, and many more.

boAt Rugby 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

The Bluetooth speaker is available at Rs. 999 with 74% off. It comes with 10W power output, 8 hours of battery life, Bluetooth version 2.1, IPX5 splashproof, and built-in mic. The speaker has simple touch controls using which you can change track and control the volume.

Sony XB10 10 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Get the speaker at Rs. 2,399. While buying the product, you will get no-cost EMI option on the Bajaj Finserv EMI card on purchasing above Rs. 4,499. It can connect two wireless speakers for stereo sound.

Philips BT40 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

While buying the speaker, you will have no-cost EMI options on Flipkart Axis bank credit card and cardless credit by Flipkart. The product is available at Rs. 999 with 50% off.

boAt Stone Grenade 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Buy the product from Rs. 1,299. You will also get an extra 7% off and 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards on buying the speaker. It features IPX 6 splashproof, Bluetooth version 4.2, and wireless music streaming via Bluetooth.

Flipkart SmartBuy 6W Powerful Bass Bluetooth Speaker

Offers on the product are an instant discount using SBI debit and credit cards, cashback and exchange offer. The speaker is priced at Rs. 899 with 47% off. It can be charged using a USB cable.

boAt Stone230 3 W Bluetooth Speaker

You will get an extra 18% off on purchasing the Bluetooth speaker. It offers a backup up to 8 hours on a single charge. It also offers clear bass, generating a powerful sound system.

Mivi Moonstone Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

The speaker can be purchased with 5% unlimited cashback using Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and an extra 11% off.

Photron P10 Wireless Super Bass Mini Metal Aluminium

The speaker is portable and offers an extended playback time. It comes with a 400mAh battery with 3 hours of playtime, Aux-in connection, micro-SD card slot, speakerphone with echo and noise cancellation. It is currently priced at Rs. 729.