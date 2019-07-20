Bluetooth Missing From Windows 10 Device Manager – Here’s The Fix

Rebooting and Updating OS

The Device Manager without the Bluetooth adapter option is a common problem. To fix that press Windows key+1. It will open the settings. From there click on Update and Security. There you can update the Operating System and click on the Download button if there are any updates available. One can check manually too and if by any chance, there are no updates available, rebooting the PC is the best solution.

Showing the Hidden devices

Go to the Device Manager from the Windows Search. Click on the View Option. Go there and Select Show Hidden Devices. It is usually helpful when the Windows 10 Operating System will create a nested list. They are mainly for the Hidden Devices especially when the list of devices goes very long. The Bluetooth option might have been hidden over there.

Troubleshooter

It can help to resolve the problems to a great extent. It mainly handles built-in features and apps. To solve it, one should open Windows Search. Type Troubleshoot Bluetooth over there. From there Select Find and Fix problems with the Bluetooth. There you can click on Next. To solve the issue, follow the on-screen instructions.

Update drivers of a device

Update all the USB drivers. Open Driver Manager, scroll to the end of the screen, find Universal Serial Bus controllers, try to update the Bluetooth drivers. It will help to reset the configuration. See the first option to update the drivers, right click on them, move to the next. When all are updated, reboot it.

System File Checker and DISM Scan

The SFC will help to search for all the corrupted files. It will help to repair them. The files that are connected with the Bluetooth will show the files that are usually corrupted. It is not uncommon that they might have been corrupted for some reason. To fix it, open the Command prompt, it will have the admin rights from search. Below, type the command before pressing Enter. If the Bluetooth is missing from the Device Manager, DISM commands should be tried. CheckHealth is for checking corruptions, ScanHealth is used for check health fails and the RestoreHealth is for restoring corrupt files.

Restarting the Bluetooth support service

Press the Windows key+R on the keyboard, open the Run prompt, type services.msc, hit on Enter. After it opens, find the Bluetooth Support service. To start it, right click on it. Click on Restart and wait for few minutes. Click on Properties, go to General Tab and choose Automatic next to Start up.

Using a Bluetooth adapter

A USB Bluetooth Adapter can be found anywhere online, but one might end up losing a USB slot for it.