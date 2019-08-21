Best Bluetooth Soundwear And Headphones That Will Add To Your Style Quotient Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you're looking for some stylish Bluetooth sound wearables, you must look at the list we have shared below. Some of these gadgets feature built-in speakers that offer rich and immersive sound. The list has some Bluetooth sunglasses which block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays.

You can buy a couple of Bluetooth earphones which come with IPX6 waterproof rating, touch control, ergonomic design, and one-step pairing technology. Whereas a few smart headphones can be seen with features like multiple playback options covering- Bluetooth, FM Radio, microSD and 3.5mm AUX, built-in rechargeable battery, and more.

Some true wireless headphones offer up to 10 hours of battery life and come with Firmware updates to improve Audio-video synchronization with other Bluetooth devices. All these gadgets can be obtained at discounts, EMI plans and exchange and cashback offers from portals like Flipkart, Amazon, and more.

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses, Alto, Black - with Bluetooth Connectivity MRP: Rs. 21,900

Key Specs (Larger fit rectangular lens) Lens width 52mm - Bridge width (DBL) 18mm - Temple length 162mm

Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers that produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing

Open-ear audio allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, while enjoying your music

Bose frames Alto feature a classic angular shape and commanding lenses. Lens Width: 52 mm | Bridge Width: 18 mm | Temple Length: 162 mm

Integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone's virtual assistant

Personalized settings, access to future updates, and more available through the Bose Connect app

Blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker (Black) MRP: Rs. 25,600

Key Specs Comfortable and wearable, so you can enjoy music, take calls and access virtual assistants and still stay connected to the world around you

Patented waveguide technology, digital signal processing and upward facing speakers surround you in deep, rich sound, creating a truly unique and immersive sound experience

Three-button control lets you make calls, play and pause tracks and access your phone's Siri or the Google Assistant

Plays for up to 12 hours off a single charge with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating) and includes a four-way stretchable cover that won't cause static and dust won't cling to Canbee Bluetooth Sunglasses Headphones Stereo Wireless Sport Riding Song Call Ear Buds Earphone MRP: Rs 779

Key Specs Wireless listen to stereo music, set aside to answer phone automatically converted The wireless set aside to answer phone calls, flip-up glasses

Noise-signal ratio 15 decibel resolution,Frequency 2.402GHz -2.480GHz,Receiver sensitivity 0DBM (degree: 11)

Polarized lenses which can filter light and protect your eyesight,Fashionable design with foldable eyeglasses

Earphones built directly on to the frame, and can be adjusted for comfortable fit Bose Sound Sport Free Limited Edition Truly Wireless Headphones (Ultra Violet) MRP: Rs. 17,091

Key Specs Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an ipx4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of stay hear plus sport tips (in sizes s, m and l) that provide a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case

Track lost earbuds with the Bose connect app's find my buds feature

Firmware update to improve audio video synchronization for customers using iPhone, iPad and other Bluetooth devices that support avdtp version 1.3 or later, available via connect app

The product is not a noise cancellation product ShopyBucket Stylish Bluetooth 4.1 Headphones MRP: Rs. 2,269

Key Specs Design: Earbud

Compatible With: Laptop, Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile

Noise Cancellation

Headphone Jack: NA

Transmission Type:Wireless boAt Rockerz 510 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Black) MRP: Rs 1,999

Key Specs Thumping bass - Boat signature sonic high definition sound with super extra bass and balanced treble performance to make your listening experience a thumping one and Driver and uncompromised sound - Boat custom-designed 50 mm driver, giving you the performance you could never have imagined

Compatibility : Most iOS and Android devices: Smartphones, tablets, PCs and other devices that support a Bluetooth wireless audio profile [Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP)] or 3.5 mm audio output.

Perfect comfortable fit - the softness of the faux leather on the ear pads makes Boat rockerz 510 pleasurable to wear and the foam inside the ear pads adapts to your ears with just the right pressure ensuring great comfort and also delivering authentic sound

Flawless design and mastery of sound - carefully and precisely designed makes the Boat rockerz 510 appear to be stylish and sturdy, perfectly processed aluminium plats perfects the look of a premium headphone hence delivering unimaginable sound

Feather light and master controls - put it on at just 230 grams, Boat rockerz 510 is one of the lightest in its class, giving you optimal comfort and master control board to play, pause, change tracks, answer, reject calls control volumes everything in one place iBall Decibel BT01 Smart Headphone with Alexa Enabled – Blue, White and Silver MRP: Rs 1,061

Key Specs Smart Bluetooth headphone with built-in mic and Integrated with Alexa Voice Assistant

The effective range is upto 10 meters and the frequency response is 20 Hz~20 KHz , Sensitivity is 100 dB

Multiple playback options - Bluetooth, FM Radio, MicroSD and 3.5mm AUX just to provide you more convenience

Up to 6 hours of playtime - with incredibly rich sound

Exquisite finish and soft-cushioned headband and ear cups for long hours of comfort

Built-in rechargeable battery (charge through USB)

Available in 3 stunning colors Muzili TWS Bluetooth Earphones, Bluetooth 5.0 IPX6 MRP: Rs 4,099

Key Specs 【Superior HD Stereo & IPX6 Waterproof】The IPX6 Bluetooth earphones are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip to increase transmission speed, deliver HD stereo low bass and crystal clear highs. The earbuds insulate the outside noise to provide a clear sound that makes it easier to hear calls, play music while walking or driving. IPX6 is waterproof and sweatproof which is very suitable for exercise. If you have any problem, please feel free to contact us via ask a question.

【Portable Charge Case】The 3000mAh Portable charge case can charge all mobile devices including your mobile phone and earbuds. Once the earbuds are in the charging box, it can be charged automatically and only takes 1 hour to fully charge. The earphones can be fully charged about 30 times. You can get 120 hours of music playback time. You can go a week without a power outage, but listen to music during your daily activities.

【One-Step Pairing Technology】You do not need any skills to use the wireless earphones. They are easy to connect as they are ready for connection as soon as they are picked up by the portable charging box. Unlike other conventional earbuds, you must click the power button to get them ready for connection.

【True Wireless & Touch Control】You will never have to worry about wire-linking, as Arbily wireless earbuds do not use cable connections at all and the Bluetooth connection has strong signal for a distance of 50 feet. Cool multi-functional one-button operation, just touch the Bluetooth earphones to play/pause music, change song, volume +/-, answer/end calls.

【Ergonomic Design】The wireless earphones is 0.15oz lightweight and comes with three different sizes of soft earbuds. The sloped silicone earbuds extend deeper into the ear, making earphones stable and comfortable while running, jogging and exercising. The super-musical outputs are lightweight and comfortable to wear for long hours without pain.

