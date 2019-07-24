Just In
Buying Guide – Best Power Banks with 20,000mAh Capacity
The increasing dependency on power banks has enabled makers to launch these accessories, with humongous battery capacity. Currently, there are many power banks which come with up to an ultra-massive 20,000 mAh capacity. These high-capacity power banks will refuel your mobile and tablets multiple times after a single charge. And you can even charge laptops using these portable devices.
These power banks come with ultra-fast charging technology. They are even compatible with MP3/MP4 players and digicams and can charge them up to four or more times. These portable devices come with over-voltage protection, over-discharge, and temperature-sensitive preventing them from getting damaged. They also feature an Intelligent LED display that indicates charging status. Let's have a look at some of these accessories.
Ambrane 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank (Stylo-20K, Black)
MRP: Rs 1,299
Key Specs
- 20,000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery charges iPhone 8 - 6 Times , Samsung J7 - 4.6 Times , MI Redmi 6A - 4.6 Times, Vivo V3 - 5.4 Times
- Full recharge of power bank takes upto 12 hours with 2A wall charger
- What you get: 1 Power Bank, 1 Cable, 1 User Manual and 180 days warranty
- Item Weight:- 370 gms (approx) , Battery Type:- Lithium Polymer , Dual USB port output at 5V/2.4A
- Dual USB Input via Type C/Micro USB at 5V/2.1A, Portable ergonomic design with hard ABS Plastic exterior, Feather touch power button at the top
- Simply touch the surface to turn on the device, chipsets with 9 Layer of Advanced Protection
Lapguard LG805 20800mAH Lithium-ion Power Bank (White)
Best Price of Rs 999
Key Specs
- 20800mAH lithium-ion battery
- Made in India power bank - get a make in India power bank with quality product with 12 months manufacture warranty
- Compatible with all Apple and Android smartphones, tablets and other USB charged devices with a 5V charge input
- Safe to Charge: Intelligent power manage IC, supports over-charged, over- discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection, perfectly protects your digital devices from charging accident
- Built-in 4 LED indicators displaying battery percentage and charging status
- Connector type - micro USB input: 5V-2.1A (max), output: 5V-2.1A (max), rated capacity: 20800mAH (74.88 wh), output capacity: 12800mAH/5V power backup, compact size - 6.29 x 3.14 x 0.79 inches
- 12 months manufacture warranty
Ovista 20000mAH Universal Fast Battery Power Bank 5V/2A Input & 5V/2A Output (Silver)
MRP: Rs 979
Key Specs
- 20000 mAh Power Bank with 1 USB port
- Charge your mobile phone anywhere, anytime
- It has multiple circuit protection systems, can avoid over charging
- Built-in 4 LED indicators displaying battery percentage and charging status
- Make In India Power Bank: Get a Make In India Power Bank with quality product with 12 months Manufacture Warranty
Probeatz 20 LED Power Bank-20000Mah with Solar Led Charging (Silver)
MRP: Rs 1,400
Key Specs
- Buy with Confidence as you get 12 Months Seller Warranty for Manufacturing Defects (Online Support).
- Multi-protective circuit design, it acts as a safeguard to give a better-than-ever protection for your mobile devices in all-around ways, reassuring you a satisfied and safe charging experience.
- Fast charging from AC Adaptor and slow charging from sunlight, shadow of sunlight or any type of light
- 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
iPro IP200L 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank
MRP: Rs 1,349
Key Specs
- 20000mAH lithium-polymer battery
- 2 port output to charge two devices at once
- Multi output option 1A for smartphones, 2A for tablets
- Manufactured as per international safety standards
- Real capacity guarantee 1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
Lapguard LG807 20800mAH Lithium-ion Power Bank (Black)
MRP: Rs 999
Key Specs
- 20800mAH lithium-ion battery
- Made in India power bank - get a make in India power bank with quality product with 12 months manufacture warranty
- Compatible with all Apple and Android smartphones, tablets and other USB charged devices with a 5V charge input
- Safe to Charge: Intelligent power manage IC, supports over-charged, over- discharged, over-voltage, over-current and short circuit protection, perfectly protects your digital devices from charging accident
- Built-in 4 LED indicators displaying battery percentage and charging status
- Connector type - micro USB input: 5V-2.1A (max), output: 5V-2.1A (max), rated capacity: 20800mAH (74.88 wh), output capacity: 12800mAH/5V power backup, compact size - 6.38 x 3.31 x 0.87 inches
- 12 months manufacture warranty
Acid Eye AE-20 20000mAh Power Bank (Black)
MRP: Rs 1,199
Key Specs
- It is 100% made in india. Capacity: acid eye power bank is made up of lithium cells having a battery capacity of 20,000 mAh that can charge your many devices
- Triple USB Output Ports: You can charge the devices anytime with a power output of 1) 5.0V/2.1A , 2) 5.0V/2.1A , and 3) 5.0V/1.0 A. Also you can charge 3 devices simultaneously at a time because of multiple USB ports
- As the name implies, the device is pretty cool both in looks as well as in features
- Rectangular shape and power bank should be 75% charge before using it.It is highly efficiency and compatible device that saves electricity and is protected against current, heat and voltage. It can charge your smart phones more than 7-8 times
- Inside the box , You have 1 Power bank , 1 micro USB cable of good quality, I year Warranty Card
