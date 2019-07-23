ENGLISH

    Best Budget Gaming Smartphones – Nokia 3.2, Asus Zenfone Max M2, Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Realme C2 and More

    By
    |

    Getting a budget phone which offers a decent, gaming sounds like a great bargain. Priced under Rs. 8,000, these handsets bring some good features, which are even missing on a few mid-range phones. We have listed down some devices to make your purchase decision easier.

    Best Budget Gaming Smartphones – Nokia 3.2, Xiaomi Redmi 7A And More

     

    The enlisted smartphones feature massive batteries. Some of the devices are powered by 14nm based chipsets which offers 40% higher CPU performance and improved graphics performance, making your gaming and other activities smooth. Above all, these devices come with a bigg and bright screen display that claims to offers an immersive experience.

    Nokia 3.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2
     

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
    • Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Realme C2

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Infinix Hot 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.19 inch HD+ Display
    • Helio P25 (MTK6757CD) Processor
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • 4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Vivo Y91i

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
    • 4030mAh battery

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    OPPO A1K

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch HD+ IPS Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Micro USB Port
    • 4230mAh Battery

    Nokia 3.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

