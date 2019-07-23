Just In
Best Budget Gaming Smartphones – Nokia 3.2, Asus Zenfone Max M2, Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Realme C2 and More
Getting a budget phone which offers a decent, gaming sounds like a great bargain. Priced under Rs. 8,000, these handsets bring some good features, which are even missing on a few mid-range phones. We have listed down some devices to make your purchase decision easier.
The enlisted smartphones feature massive batteries. Some of the devices are powered by 14nm based chipsets which offers 40% higher CPU performance and improved graphics performance, making your gaming and other activities smooth. Above all, these devices come with a bigg and bright screen display that claims to offers an immersive experience.
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 3.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass for protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 3GB LPPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
- Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Realme C2
Best Price of Realme C2
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Best Price of Redmi 7a
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Infinix Hot 7
Best Price of Infinix Hot 7
Key Specs
- 6.19 inch HD+ Display
- Helio P25 (MTK6757CD) Processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi 6
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
Key Specs
- 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Vivo Y91i
Best Price of Vivo Y91i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
- 4030mAh battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Best Price of Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
OPPO A1K
Best Price of Oppo A1K
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Micro USB Port
- 4230mAh Battery
Nokia 3.2
Best Price of Nokia 3.2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
