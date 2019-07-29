Buying Guide – Best Wireless Bluetooth Neckband Headphones Under Rs. 1,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

We would recommend you to go through our list below. That comes with some wireless Bluetooth neckbands whose price is under Rs.1,000. These gadgets have features, offering you with a clear and refined sound experience. Regarding purchases, you can have them via Flipkart or Amazon at given best deals.

These gadgets come with a mic/track control which will let you change the song or answer a call while getting tuned to your music player. Some of these neckbands sport triple battery protection, giving you long enough duration to get tuned to music or calls on a single charge. Besides, these gadgets also come with a 1 year replacement warranty period, ear hook design, and many more.

Wicked Audio WI-BT1750 Omen Wireless Bluetooth Isolation Dynamic Crystal Clear Stereo Sound Earbuds (Black) MRP: Rs 703

Key Specs Bluetooth - hit play and get to the rock'n, you don't have to worry about any annoying cords getting in your way or slowing you down, this is some next level futuristic stuff

Hands free - this product has a mic/track control so you don't have to pull out your music player to change the song or answer a call

Flat cord - flat cords are not only stylish, they're also low tangle

High fidelity - we want you to hear the music the way it's intended to be heard SoundLogic Stayfit Pro Bluetooth Headset with Mic MRP: Rs. 999

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Flatwire: Stays tangle free even in your pocket Ant Audio H56 Bluetooth Metal in Ear Stereo Bass Headphone (Red) MRP: Rs. 999

Key Specs

Comfortable and lightweight : Ant audio h56 is an ergonomic design ensures they fit your ears naturally and securely so you can focus on your fitness. Airtight rubber inline controls are more durable, flexible and comfortable

Practicality : There is a simple clip, you can adjust the length to suit any situations you like, 10-meter working distance gives you strong signal. You can wear it when you are biking, running, driving and exercising

Premium sound : Smart wireless noise cancelling earbuds makes your call clearer, Ant audio h56 delivers excellent sound quality which is worth this price. You will enjoy your favourite music perfectly

Magnetic attraction : Two earphones can magnetically attach to each other, which keeps them organized when you are not using it, you can wear it like a necklace around your neck, creating a fashionable sport lifestyle

Excellent battery: The rechargeable long battery life means you get up to 6 hours of continuous music, or can relax with 200 hours of standby time when powered with a 5v external charger

The Bluetooth headset has to be charged for 6-7 hrs on the first go for better bluetooth connectivity & Battery Back up.Any bluetooth version below 4.1 V2 doesn't support the bluetooth connectivity Nu Republic Nu Enrgy Wireless Earphones with Mic (Red) MRP: Rs. 999

Key Specs

Ear hook design

Twin batteries deliver upto 12 hours playtime

12 MM Titanium drivers for thunderous bass

Functions : Play, Last/Next, Call disconnect etc on the earpiece. No dangling unit hence no distraction Mic

Upto 10 Hours playback

Warranty : 1 Year Replacement warranty

Thunderous bass to transport you to another level Signature sound with immersive deep bass, and extra long battery life to give you 8 hours of non-stop music

CSR 8635 Chipset which delivers an immersive music experience Envent LiveTune 500 Wireless Bluetooth Earphone with Magnetic Locking Design (Black) MRP: Rs 999

Key Specs

10 mm speakers that create a perfect sound with powerful bass, this is a right choice for any music lover

An in-ear design, with built in passive noise cancellation technology, filters out the surrounding noise and makes your sound loud and clear. Perfect daily usage earphone to enjoy music, movies and chatting while on the move or at still. Thoughtfully design Built-in magnets in the earphones will ensure they wont fall off your neck when not in use

Metallic body not only offer the longevity and ruggedness to the product but also offer much better base and sound clarity! Flat cable ensure it doesnt get entangled when not in use. Multi-function and clearly accessible buttons add to the ease of use. Colourful 3 different sizes ear gels will ensure they fit well in each ear

A quick 90 minutes charging will give you a continuous playtime of 3 hours+. So, watch a complete movie without worrying about battery running out on you!

2-3 days of stand-by time for prolonging enjoyment Celrax QC-10 Bluetooth Earphone Wireless Headphones MRP: Rs. 199

Key Specs

Sound great and cancel out 90% of back ground noise. Easily get as loud as you need this wireless headphones to be. Wireless Bluetooth 4. 1 Technology with A2DP stereo music and AptX pure, clear sound

Good noise isolation to create the optimal environment for listening to your favorite tunes, built-in microphone with noise cancellation for clear calling and friends chatting Simple to set up and operate

Very lightweight and portable, doesn't take to much space, very easy to store in your bag, great for travel. Sweat-proof, light weight and ergonomic design to enhance your comtort, comes with interchangeable earbuds and ear hooks for secure and personal fit when walking or exercising

HD quality comty,flexible and light. Sound with HD speaker and enhanced BASS effect. It features hands-free calling, have voice command for picking up/rejecting calls and control for music Bluetooth: V4. 1, the signal strength is nearly twice times than the general Bluetooth headset in the market, High-fidelity stereo music and clear speech Leaf Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphone (Black) MRP: Rs 949

Key Specs

Leaf Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphones: Leaf Sport Wireless Bluetooth earphones comes with a balanced left and right stereo channels which ensures a perfect stereo sound quality. It has a built-in rechargeable powerful lithium battery, inline remote control with mic and has a sports ear hook, basically designed to give you the wireless feel of music be it when you're driving, working out or doing any other kind of activity. So just sit back and #CutTheNoise.

Bluetooth: Leaf Sport supports bluetooth v4.1 and ensures perfect stereo sound quality. It has a strong signal support operation within 10m. Impedance: 32 ohms, Frequency: 20Hz-20KHz, Sensitivity: 101(+/-3) dB

Battery: Leaf Sport comes with a powerful battery backup of 6 hours for music and talk time(when played at 70% volume). With a charging time of 1.5 hours and a standby time of 200 hours, it is just what you need before heading out for a long travel.

Inline Remote: Leaf Sport has an inline remote control with a built in microphone which eliminates the effort of taking out your phone to talk or change music. Yes that's right, you can play/pause music, change tracks, increase/decrease music, accept/reject calls, activate smart assistant(Siri/Google Now) without having to dig into your phone.

Ergonomic design and Sport Friendly: Leaf Sport has ABS casing material giving it a durable design and it's comfortable earbuds ensures that wireless earphones always stays in place while running, and Gyming. Invisible nano-coating technology protects earbuds against sweat during workout and its sports ear hooks will fit perfectly onto your ears preventing it to fall down during any form of workout.

Compatible service: Leaf Sport wireless headphones support fast pairing with all smartphones having bluetooth functionality. iPhone 7, 6/6S, 6S Plus, 5 5c 5s 4s,iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy S6,S5,S4,S3 Note 4 3, HTC M9 M8 M7,LG Flex 2 G3 G2, Apple watch and Other Bluetooth smartphones/devices.

Warranty: We provide 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects. Note: Kindly register for warranty within 10 days of delivery.

Leaf Sport comes with IPX4 sweat proof build which ensure you work out the way you want Akai Harmony Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphone with Immersive Stereo Sound and Hands Free Mic MRP: Rs 949

Key Specs

Headset is designed to fit firm on your ear and to ensure its anti fall-out. Its specially designed for driving, travelling, running , jogging and to use at gym. These earphones are made of light weight metal. The earphone has magnetic locking to hang over the neck when not in use.

Designed to let nothing go in between you and your music. The earphone , earbuds physically block external sound. Make you experience sound with bilateral stereo effect. The earphone provides high bass and best treble.

t features a one touch incoming call receive functions from up to 10 meter distance. The earphone has song selection , play / pause function and call receiving controller.

Headset provides an impressive 200 hrs of standby time and about 5 - 6 hours of music play time. Freesolo Bluetooth 4.1 In-Ear Noice Isolating Sport Earbuds Earphone MRP: Rs 949

Key Specs

Wireless Bluetooth Earphone with Mic : : These earphones are designed to Fit Firm on your Ear and to ensure its Anti Fall-Out.This wireless headsets are specially architectures for Running , Jogging and to use at Gym.

♬ Bluetooth headset wireless : : It provides an Impressive 100 Hrs of Standby Time and about 5 - 6 Hours of Music Play Time. The powerful battery enables Quick Charging and will be charged in about 1 to 1.5 Hours.

♬ Bluetooth Earphones : : Designed to Let Nothing go in between you and your music. Experience HD Sound with Powerful Highs and Clear Lows . The Noise Cancellation Technology ensures Crisp and High Stereo Sound. The aptx Technology improves your music experience.

♬ BEST BLUETOOTH EARPHONES WITH SPECIAL FEATURES : : Bluetooth headsets with mic are built for Sports and outdoor activities, they are Sweat Proof and Splash Proof, Long battery Capacity and Quick Charging time. Clef N100BT Bluetooth Headset with Mic MRP: Rs. 746

Key Specs

HD Sound With STRONG BASS

Around The Neck Design Using Flexible & Lightweight Material

Sport Stabilizers For Earbuds That Lock In & Stay In

On-board Controls For Music/Call Functions

Rechargeable Battery With Up-to 6 Hours Of Talk/Music Time

Streams Audio From Any Bluetooth Device

Best Mobiles in India