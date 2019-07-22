These Wireless Neckband Headphones In India Have Superior Battery Life Features oi-Harish Kumar

The upswing in technology has resulted in the production of different kinds of wireless headphones. To be specific, makers are also keen on manufacturing innovative neckbands and headphones. While some of them are already available in India, which comes with good battery backup. Check out our list if you are planning to buy one.

These wireless headphones will offer up to 13 hours or more battery life on a single charge. They offer a much higher quality of the audio system, feature Smart auto-settings to optimize listening settings automatically based on a user's preference.

These headphones come with dedicated apps which is available for both Android as well as iOS-based smartphones. Besides, they also come with a one year warranty. They so pack modes such as Ambient sound letting users hear essential sound without unplugging your headphones.

Sony WI-1000X Wireless Noise Cancelling Neck Band in-Ear Headphones (13Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 19,990

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Connector type: No

Bluetooth version: 4.1

Wireless range: 30 m

Battery life: 13 hrs | Charging time: 3 hrs JBL Tune 110BT Pure Bass Wireless in-Ear Headphones with Mic (Grey)(6Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 2,173

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs JBL Pure Bass Sound

3-Button Remote with Microphone

Magnetic cable management

6 hours of playtime under optimum audio settings

Lightweight and Comfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips

1 year manufacturer's warranty Sony - C400 Wireless Behind-Neck in Ear Headphone Black (WIC400/BZ) (20Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 3,424

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs One-touch listening with Bluetooth and NFC

Up to 20 hours battery life for long listening hours, Charging Time Approx. 4.5 hrs

9mm neodymium drivers for dynamic sound, Frequency Response 8 Hz-22,000 Hz

Comfortable behind-the-neck style with cable management

Vibration for incoming call to get alert for every call

Bluetooth Technology: Bluetooth specification version 4.2 JBL LIVE200BT Wireless in-Ear Neckband Headphones with Three-Button Remote and Microphone (Black)(10Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 3,998

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs The legendary JBL Signature Sound as found at concerts, in the studio and in the home is now available in a headphone

Enjoy long-lasting fun and fast recharging thanks to best in class 10 hours of play time and 2 hour quick charge

Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri.

Wireless sound streaming from smartphones, tablets and televisions

Effortlessly switch from listening to music on your portable device to a call from your phone, so that you never miss a call

Magnetic ear tips ensure tangle-free convenience while the headphones are not in use

All-day comfort neckband ; Premium materials make the headphones look as good as they sound Sony WI-C310 Wireless Neck-Band Headphones with up to 15 Hours of Battery Life - Black MRP: Rs 2,799

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs

Wireless Headphones for casual and daily usuage

Up to 15Hours of battery life

Quick charge in 10mins for 60mins playback

Magnetic housing and flat cable for tangle-free listening

3 classic colours with metallic housing to blend into your outfit

9mm driver unit offers clear sound quality

Hands-free calls with HD voice Blaupunkt BE50 IPX5 Neckband Bluetooth Earphone (12Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 1,499

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Long Battery Life : with up to 12hrs of play time and up to 2 weeks of standby time, BE50 surely is a powerhouse

HD Sound : Blaupunkt brings you High Definition sound with BE50 for ultimate music enjoyment

Lightweight : High Grade materials ensures to reduce the weight, you will never feel the weight in your ears or neck with BE50

In-Line Controls : Convenience on your finger tips. BE50 comes with different controls to answer, end, reject call and switch songs without having to take the phone out

Handsfree Comfort : with Built-in mic, BE50 ensures the comfort of handsfree calling

IPX5 Water Resistant : never worry about your earphones getting damaged from dust and water splashes Samsung EO-BG950CBEGIN Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear FlexiblHeadphones with Microphone (Black)(10Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 3,215

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Design: Behind the Neck

Compatible With: Mobile, Laptop, Tablet

Headphone Jack: No

Noise Cancellation Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic (Black)(9Hours battery Backup) MRP: Rs 1,499

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Up to 9hrs battery life: Enjoy Music and videos without having to stop to charge

10mm sound driver: The high-quality copper-enameled wire can optimize medium to low audio quality and product rich far-reaching sound

IPX4 sweat and splash proof: Sweat it out stress-free as the earphones are protected against sweat, rain and splashes

Adjustable ear hook for comfort: The user friendly 360° rotatable ear hook design can be adjusted to an appropriate angle according to the user's ear shape for complete comfort

Ultra-thin PET diaphragm to stabilise vibration and reduce distortion

Durable MEMS silicone microphones that provides clarity of voice in calls. They enhance sound so you can enjoy finer notes

Supports voice assistant Jabra Elite Active 45e (Up to 9 hours battery) MRP: Rs 6,199

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Comfortable, secure earbuds with Earwings and Earhooks

IP67 rated waterproof durability with 2 year sweat and dust warranty

Run safely with an earbud design to keep you aware of the surroundings

Up to 9 hours battery on a single charge

One touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant

2 microphone call technology for superior calls

2 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase boAt Nirvana 515ANC Active Noise(Up to 9 hours battery) MRP: Rs 3,499

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Close out the Chaos with Active Noise Cancellation - The time has come, enter ANC mode just by clicking a button and energize your vibe personally to a whole new level of pleasure with no distractions

Up to 9 Hours of Play-Time (7 with ANC) - Powered by a 180mAh Polymer Lithium Battery, exhilarate your senses all day everyday with almost 7 hours of playtime in ANC mode and 9 in normal playback

Wireless Bluetooth V4.2 with Dual Pairing - Stream an optimum wireless audio to your favourite two devices in order to stimulate your game and flow the right way with the boAt NIRVANA 515ANC

Premium HD Sound - Experience crystal clear sound reproduction with dynamic 12mm drivers that break down each beat to its very essence and take you to the very shores of Nirvana.

IPX 5 Sweat and Water Resistance: Know no place that cannot be patrolled with IPX 5 Sweat and Water Resistance that is the guardian to your galaxy, step up to the plate with the boAt NIRVANA 515ANC

Free-Flowing Secure Fit Finish: Max out each session with unapologetic bliss, with the casual elegance of an on-neck design made to be ultra-light with comfort fit shape adaptive eartips

Integrated Controls with In-built mic - Control your music and manage calls with the integrated controls for organized music selection and the inbuilt mic for crystal clear communication Boult Audio ProBass SpireX Neckband in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones(8-10 hours battery) MRP: Rs 1,599

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Durable Flexi-band- The light yet sturdy, neck band can drape comfortably across the neck with supreme comfort and in-line controls and vibration for call notification

Off-Axis magnetic technology - Oval-shaped earbud with nozzle angled at 60 degree tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal, also providing noise isolation

Magnets: Premium and durable magnets, attach the two earphones together when not using them

Noise Isolating Aerospace Grade AL Drivers- SpireX comes with Built-in micro-woofers that produce a deep bass, isolating noise in any environment

Long Battery Life - SpireX is a powerhouse. The run time is 8-10 hours and it has 1-2 days of standby

Micro-woofer Drivers- Robust aerospace grade AL alloy encased over micro-woofers that provide crisp deep bass for bass heads, crystal clear highs and stable midst

Built-in Mic: Condenser microphone for HD calls and Siri/ Google assistant voice command, Powerfully sculpted audio that produces dynamic sound with clean heavy bass Syska HE5000 Pro Active Bluetooth Wireless Headset (Black) (8 hours Battery) MRP: Rs 1,699

Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Connectivity mode: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, frequency range 20hz-20khz

Micro USB charging port (under the cover)

Metal housing for rich bass, noise cancellation

Increase volume skip track

Charging time up to 1.5hrs and working time up to 8hrs

IP x 5 water-resistant

1 year manufacturer warranty

