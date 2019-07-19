Buying Guide: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Indian smartphone market now offers a number of smartphones with 6GB RAM at affordable price-points. Earlier, the same configuration was only offered at premium price tag and not everyone could afford it.

The invasion of Chinese smartphone companies and the cut-throat competition to grab a bigger market share is the prime reason behind it. Today, we give you a list of all such smartphones in under Rs. 15,000.

The following list talks about handsets which are powered by snappy chipsets paired with 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking. These handsets offer lag-free multitasking and address all day-to-day tasks with an ease.

