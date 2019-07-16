Just In
You Can Buy These Smartphones With Premium Features Under Rs. 25,000
Smartphones with premium features have become a must thing for a user, to consider before buying. These devices either one way or many ways can tempt you in terms of features. The users can see features like pop-up selfie camera, side-mounted or in-display fingerprint sensor, and more on these smartphones. We have shared a list of some best smartphones that are priced under Rs. 25,000.
Under a price category of Rs. 25,000, these devices have some outstanding features, giving tougher competition to other high-end mobiles. These handsets sport exceptional camera setup that generates crisp and clear images, which additionally look attractive due to the bokeh effects. Their cameras also feature OIS and EIS which helps in generating more stabilized images.
These handsets feature great built and design, use the latest OS which is clean and fuss-free, offer subtle performance, etc. All these aforementioned features will greatly tempt you to buy these premium feature-based smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OPPO F11 Pro 128GB
Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 8.1 128GB
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Nubia Red Magic
Best Price of Nubia Red Magic
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 85% NTSC color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Nubia Red Magic OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 24MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
LG G7 ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco F1 128GB
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast chargingttery with fast charging
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera + secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
