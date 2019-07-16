You Can Buy These Smartphones With Premium Features Under Rs. 25,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones with premium features have become a must thing for a user, to consider before buying. These devices either one way or many ways can tempt you in terms of features. The users can see features like pop-up selfie camera, side-mounted or in-display fingerprint sensor, and more on these smartphones. We have shared a list of some best smartphones that are priced under Rs. 25,000.

Under a price category of Rs. 25,000, these devices have some outstanding features, giving tougher competition to other high-end mobiles. These handsets sport exceptional camera setup that generates crisp and clear images, which additionally look attractive due to the bokeh effects. Their cameras also feature OIS and EIS which helps in generating more stabilized images.

These handsets feature great built and design, use the latest OS which is clean and fuss-free, offer subtle performance, etc. All these aforementioned features will greatly tempt you to buy these premium feature-based smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OPPO F11 Pro 128GB

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 8.1 128GB

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery Nubia Red Magic

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 85% NTSC color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Nubia Red Magic OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

24MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging LG G7 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera + secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Poco F1 128GB

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera + secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast chargingttery with fast charging Honor 10

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera + secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

