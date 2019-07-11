Just In
- 13 min ago 5G Might Be 20 Times Faster Than 4G: Is It 20 Times Safer Too?
- 46 min ago Saturn Rings Will Shine Brighter As It Comes Close To Earth
- 58 min ago Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones To Be Launched In India During Amazon Prime Day Sale
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Maintains Lead Over Airtel, Vodafone Idea in AGR for March Quarter: TRAI
Don't Miss
- News Desperate times, desperate measures: De-coding Al-Qaeda’s latest threat to Indian Army
- Lifestyle Kalki Koechlin Shows Us That She Doesn't Dress Differently Just For The Heck Of It
- Movies Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota To Release Soon; What Is The Truth?
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand’s victory over India is right up there with the very best, says Daniel Vettori
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Spotted Testing In India — Kia Seltos Rival In The Making?
- Finance Gold Prices Zoom Close To Record High Levels Of Rs. 35,096/10 gm As Dollar Retreats Lower
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
List Of Nokia Smartphones With ZEISS Optics Camera In India
Smartphone makers always have an innovative idea in mind, which they formulate on a bigger form out of scratch, to make the idea adaptable to the manufactured devices. And because of this unique and creative perception, some makers make it to the top ranks with their devices. Even Nokia holds a good position in the tech world. Especially, after adopting ZEISS optics technology in the camera setup, the brand has been getting tremendous attention from the Indian as well as users from different countries.
ZEISS optics come with plenty of sparkling features, that can turn you to a pro-photography. The optics offer an amazing resolution, making your images sharper and rich. Using this optics, you will get vivid and rich images even in the low-light region. With ZEISS-based smartphones, the users can even capture spectacular 4K videos by maintaining a greater OIS and EIS stability.
We have attached a listing below that comes with some Nokia smartphones, whose camera module looks impressive due to the use of ZEISS optics.
Nokia 9 PureView
Best Price of Nokia 9 PureView
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Water-resistant (IP67)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging
Nokia 8.1
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) batteryBest Price of Nokia 8.1
- Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera with f/1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics + 13 MP secondary camera with ZEISS optics
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 7.1
Best Price of Nokia 7.1
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera with ZEISS optics, EIS, 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
Nokia 6.1
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with ZEISS optics
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 8 sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
63,000
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900