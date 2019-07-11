ENGLISH

    List Of Nokia Smartphones With ZEISS Optics Camera In India

    By
    |

    Smartphone makers always have an innovative idea in mind, which they formulate on a bigger form out of scratch, to make the idea adaptable to the manufactured devices. And because of this unique and creative perception, some makers make it to the top ranks with their devices. Even Nokia holds a good position in the tech world. Especially, after adopting ZEISS optics technology in the camera setup, the brand has been getting tremendous attention from the Indian as well as users from different countries.

    List Of Nokia Smartphones With ZEISS Optics Camera In India

     

    ZEISS optics come with plenty of sparkling features, that can turn you to a pro-photography. The optics offer an amazing resolution, making your images sharper and rich. Using this optics, you will get vivid and rich images even in the low-light region. With ZEISS-based smartphones, the users can even capture spectacular 4K videos by maintaining a greater OIS and EIS stability.

    We have attached a listing below that comes with some Nokia smartphones, whose camera module looks impressive due to the use of ZEISS optics.

    Nokia 9 PureView

    Best Price of Nokia 9 PureView
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Water-resistant (IP67)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging

    Nokia 8.1
     

    Nokia 8.1

    Best Price of Nokia 8.1
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    Nokia 7 Plus

    Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
    • 12MP rear camera with f/1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics + 13 MP secondary camera with ZEISS optics
    • 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 7.1

    Best Price of Nokia 7.1
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP (RGB) rear camera with ZEISS optics, EIS, 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE

    Nokia 6.1

    Best Price of Nokia 6.1
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with ZEISS optics
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Nokia 8 sirocco

    Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
