List Of Nokia Smartphones With ZEISS Optics Camera In India

Smartphone makers always have an innovative idea in mind, which they formulate on a bigger form out of scratch, to make the idea adaptable to the manufactured devices. And because of this unique and creative perception, some makers make it to the top ranks with their devices. Even Nokia holds a good position in the tech world. Especially, after adopting ZEISS optics technology in the camera setup, the brand has been getting tremendous attention from the Indian as well as users from different countries.

ZEISS optics come with plenty of sparkling features, that can turn you to a pro-photography. The optics offer an amazing resolution, making your images sharper and rich. Using this optics, you will get vivid and rich images even in the low-light region. With ZEISS-based smartphones, the users can even capture spectacular 4K videos by maintaining a greater OIS and EIS stability.

We have attached a listing below that comes with some Nokia smartphones, whose camera module looks impressive due to the use of ZEISS optics.

Nokia 9 PureView Best Price of Nokia 9 PureView

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Water-resistant (IP67)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging Nokia 8.1 Best Price of Nokia 8.1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera with f/1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics + 13 MP secondary camera with ZEISS optics

16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 7.1 Best Price of Nokia 7.1

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera with ZEISS optics, EIS, 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE Nokia 6.1 Best Price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with ZEISS optics

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 8 sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

