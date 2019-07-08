Nokia Android Pie Smartphones Available In India Right Now Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users can find a few Nokia phones at some shopping platforms at a better deal. These handsets come with several amazing features. But the striking part on these phones is the use of Android Pie. This new OS comes with plenty of new features, that will offer you a fuss-free multitasking experience. Find a list of some Nokia phones below.

The new OS installed on these devices features the new Android navigation system, meaning the iconic three buttons- Back, Home and Recents have been eliminated, in favor of a gesture-based system. The OS allows the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with an Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them. The OS comes with new 157 emoji which can maintain your conversation bright and vivid.

The Android Pie also lets app shortcuts to be more fun, as the apps are everywhere on your phone. That means that anything you do, the OS's next app actions will guide you with recommended shortcuts.

Nokia 2.2

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 3.2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Nokia 4.2

Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 8.1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

