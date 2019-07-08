ENGLISH

    Nokia Android Pie Smartphones Available In India Right Now

    By
    |

    The users can find a few Nokia phones at some shopping platforms at a better deal. These handsets come with several amazing features. But the striking part on these phones is the use of Android Pie. This new OS comes with plenty of new features, that will offer you a fuss-free multitasking experience. Find a list of some Nokia phones below.

    The new OS installed on these devices features the new Android navigation system, meaning the iconic three buttons- Back, Home and Recents have been eliminated, in favor of a gesture-based system. The OS allows the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with an Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them. The OS comes with new 157 emoji which can maintain your conversation bright and vivid.

    The Android Pie also lets app shortcuts to be more fun, as the apps are everywhere on your phone. That means that anything you do, the OS's next app actions will guide you with recommended shortcuts.

    Nokia 2.2

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Nokia 3.2
     

    Nokia 3.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 4.2

    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 8.1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
