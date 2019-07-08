Most Trending Smartphones Of Week 27, 2019 – Galaxy A50, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Redmi K20 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Any smartphone becomes the most trending when it has some notable specs and features. The aforesaid statement also becomes valid to the devices, that the users had seen in the last week. Some of which have been included in our list below. That includes a few newly launched as well as earlier launched devices.

These devices come with a large and bright display, enormous backups with fast charging support, and excellent camera setup. Few other aspects which make these phones the most trending are- great build quality and design, support for 4K video recording, powerful and snappier processor, and many more.

Another good part is these handsets are available on a couple of E-commerce portals at attractive deals and discounts. Under Amazon's Prime day sale that has only a week to go, you can avail these smartphones at even better cashback and exchange offers, EMI offers, extra discount, Jio data benefits, etc. In this way, users can get some trending devices without burning their pocket holes.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

32MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi CC9 Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi CC9e Key Specs

6.08 Inch HD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

USB Type-C

4030 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Samsung Galaxy M40 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging

Best Mobiles in India