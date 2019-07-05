Buying Guide: Budget Android Pie Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Android Pie, has greatly captivated the smartphone makers in terms of innovation. The affection can be seen, as they keep launching devices that use this OS. The Android Pie looks a perfect successor to the Oreo, based on more advanced features. The interesting part is, even the budget phones have been privileged with the new OS. Find out a list of few Android Pie-based smartphones below, that you can buy in India.

The Pie comes with the new Android navigation system, meaning the iconic three buttons- Back, Home and Recents have been eliminated, in favor of a gesture-based system. It enables the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with an Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them. The OS comes with new 157 emoji which can maintain your conversation bright and vivid.

The Android Pie also lets app shortcuts to be more fun, as the apps are everywhere on your phone. That means that anything you do, the OS's next app actions will guide you with recommended shortcuts.

LG W30 Best Price of LG W30

Key Specs

6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro-USB

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme C2 Best Price of Realme C2

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery LG W10 Best Price of LG W10

Key Specs

6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock

Fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Realme 3 Best Price of Realme 3

Key Specs

6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

13MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4230mAh Battery Nokia 4.2 Best Price of Nokia 4.2

Key Specs 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Nokia 3.2 Best Price of Nokia 3.2

Key Specs

6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India