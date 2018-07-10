Best smartphones with 4K video recording cameras under Rs. 20,000

Smartphone cameras are upgrading at a steady pace. Gone are the days when you had to carry a camera to capture the moments happening around you. Smartphones have made our lives easy.

Though smartphone cameras have a lot of potential, not all come of them have the 4K recording option. Earlier, the feature was restricted to premium phones, but now the 4K recording option is slowly making its way into the mid-range and budget segment.

Let's see the smartphones that offer 4K recording under Rs 20,000.

Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Motorola Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Xiaomi Mi A1 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Best Price of Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with over 100% NTSC color gamut, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/ microSD)

16MP rear camera with Sony IMX315 sensor, EIS, dual-tone LED flash, PDAF

12MP front camera with soft LED Flash and 12MP 120-degree secondary wide-angle lens camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32GB Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32GB

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola Moto Z2 Play 64GB Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Play

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Apple iPhone SE Best Price of Apple iPhone SE

Key Features

4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording

1.2MP front facing camera

IOS v10 operating system

1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days

1 year manufacturer warranty Asus Zenfone 3 Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3

Key Specs

5.2-inch / 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS+ display with up to 500cd/m2 brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB of RAM with 32GB storage (ZE520KL)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage (ZE552KL)

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery