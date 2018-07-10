Best smartphones with 4K video recording cameras under Rs. 20,000

Related Articles
- Moto E5 Plus vs Realme 1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Which is a better budget smartphone
- Best mid-range smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 15,000
- Are pop-up cameras and other movable parts the new wave in smartphone hardware?
- Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 make way to Android Enterprise Recommended list
- Apple iPhone X and iPhone SE to be discontinued this year
- Xiaomi 4th Mi anniversary sale: Rs. 4 flash sale on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and more
Smartphone cameras are upgrading at a steady pace. Gone are the days when you had to carry a camera to capture the moments happening around you. Smartphones have made our lives easy.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to Buy for Every Midrange segment in India under Rs 15,000
Though smartphone cameras have a lot of potential, not all come of them have the 4K recording option. Earlier, the feature was restricted to premium phones, but now the 4K recording option is slowly making its way into the mid-range and budget segment.
SEE ALSO: Best battery backup smartphones under Rs 10,000
Let's see the smartphones that offer 4K recording under Rs 20,000.
Motorola Moto X4
Best Price of Motorola Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Xiaomi Mi A1
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Best Price of Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with over 100% NTSC color gamut, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/ microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with Sony IMX315 sensor, EIS, dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 12MP front camera with soft LED Flash and 12MP 120-degree secondary wide-angle lens camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32GB
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto Z2 Play 64GB
Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Apple iPhone SE
Best Price of Apple iPhone SE
Key Features
- 4-inch LED-backlit multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 12MP primary camera with 720p HD video recording
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- IOS v10 operating system
- 1.84GHz A9 Chip 64-bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion dual core processor, M9 motion GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours and standby time of upto 10 days
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
Asus Zenfone 3
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch / 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super IPS+ display with up to 500cd/m2 brightness, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB of RAM with 32GB storage (ZE520KL)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (ZE552KL)
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery