Best battery backup smartphones under Rs. 10000

    Smartphones as we know are faster, better and smarter than ever. While many go for the looks of the device, there are people who seek high productivity in a smartphone.

    Best battery backup smartphones under Rs. 10000

    Well to keep these pieces of hardware running, OEMs are making smartphone with bigger battery life. Bigger the battery, more the time users get before looking for a socket to plug-in the charger.

    Since premium smartphones have a pressure of delivering high performance while maintaining the good looks, it is hard for the companies to cram in big batteries, as it might make the device bulkier. But budget phones have no such issues.

    This is the reason we've seen a lot of budget and mid-range smartphones with huge batteries. Today we list out the smartphones that come with exceptional battery life.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Lenovo K8 Note

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

    Nokia 2

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
    • 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 8GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4100mAh battery

    Micromax Canvas 2 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-core Processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Coolpad Note 6 64GB

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera, secondary 5MP camera with flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4070mAh battery

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory through microSD
    • Android Nougat
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 83% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Smartron t.phone P

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Micromax Bharat 5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

     

    InFocus Vision 3

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Motorola Moto E4 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
    • 3GBRAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging

    Gionee A1 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.3-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 20MP front-facing camera with soft LED selfie flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    InFocus Turbo 5 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
    • 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
    • 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 4850 MAh Battery

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone 3 Max ZC553KL

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 4100mAh (non-removable) battery

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
