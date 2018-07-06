List of Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India: Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Mix 2 and more

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant is one of those brands which has garnered critical acclaim in India for its budget-category power packed smartphones. Xiaomi is among those brands which offers decent specs and features in their smartphone at a pocket friendly price range.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with Optical Zoom camera feature

The company's own skin MIUI is user freindly and gives the users a premium experience while using the smartphone. The company also provides latest features such edge-to-edge display, dual rear camera and others for its devices. This article is about Xiaomi smartphones that are available in Inddia for sale.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime Day sale: Get heavy discounts on OnePlus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note8 and more

The list includes Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Max 2 and others. So let's hop on to the list and see what all devices does the company has to offer for the Indian consumers.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flas

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camer

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Xiaomi Redmi 5A Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

2GB / 3GB RAM With 16GB / 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi 802.11 B/G/N

Bluetooth 4.2

MicroSD Upto 128GB

Infrared Sensor

3000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording

4G LTE,

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi A1 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Best Price of Mi Max 2

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi 4 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 4

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum)/ 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Best Price of Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery