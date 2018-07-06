List of Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India: Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Mix 2 and more

Related Articles
Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant is one of those brands which has garnered critical acclaim in India for its budget-category power packed smartphones. Xiaomi is among those brands which offers decent specs and features in their smartphone at a pocket friendly price range.
The company's own skin MIUI is user freindly and gives the users a premium experience while using the smartphone. The company also provides latest features such edge-to-edge display, dual rear camera and others for its devices. This article is about Xiaomi smartphones that are available in Inddia for sale.
The list includes Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Max 2 and others. So let's hop on to the list and see what all devices does the company has to offer for the Indian consumers.
Xiaomi Redmi 5
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typcial) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flas
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 2GB / 3GB RAM With 16GB / 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi 802.11 B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.2
- MicroSD Upto 128GB
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition, 1080p video recording
- 4G LTE,
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum)/ 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery