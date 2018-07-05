Amazon Prime Day sale: Get heavy discounts on OnePlus 6, Moto G6, Galaxy Note8 and more

Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale starts July 16 at 12 PM. This sale includes exclusive launches and best deals from top brands like OnePlus, HP, Acer, Bosch and more. The Amazon Prime members are eligible to enjoy these discounts. There will be deals on bestselling products and Amazon products. You can avail Amazon Echo family of devices, Fire TV Stick, All New Kindle, Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite at lowest prices.

Starting from July 10, there will be Prime Video sale with 7 new Prime Video titles premiering over 7 days. Also, Prime members can enjoy ultra-fast 2-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad on the Prime Now app.

The other offers include 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, 10% cashback on Amazon Pay balance, Exchange offers on mobiles and appliances and no cost EMI on a wide range of products.

OnePlus 6 Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Motorola Moto G6 Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy note 8 Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Honor 7C Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Huawei P20 Lite Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Vivo V9 Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Motorola Moto G5s Plus Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3300mAh battery Vivo V7 Plus Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A8+ Buy this phone with offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6.0 inch (Full Rectangle)/15.18 cm (Rounded Corners) Full HD+ sAMOLED Display

16MP primary camera with 30fps and 16+8MP front facing camera

Android v7 Nougat operating system

2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 7885 octa core processor

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3500mAH lithium-ion battery