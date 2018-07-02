Buying Guide: Best smartphones to buy in July 2018

The Indian smartphone arena has witnessed a massive growth. The market is dominated by Chinese players such as Xiaomi. However, there are smartphones from other global brands and domestic brands too. All the smartphone makers aim at offering the latest and most advanced devices to their buyers.

SEE ALSO: List of Huawei and Honor smartphones to get 'GPU Turbo' feature update

Having progressed several folds, the number of smartphone users in the country has increased considerably. There are numerous bestselling smartphones in all price brackets. As India is a price conscious market, the pricing and features of the smartphones are important factors that decide the success of the device.

SEE ALSO: IFA 2018: List of smartphones to expect at IFA in Berlin Event

Today, we at Gizbot have come up with a curated list of smartphones that could be the best ones for you to purchase this month. If you want to upgrade your smartphone, then you should definitely take a look at this list before you make up your mind to purchase a device.