Best Android Oreo Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 to buy India

    Planning to buy the best Android smartphone under Rs 15,000? Fortunately, you have a lot of options to choose from. The sub-15k segment caters to a large number of audience. The smartphones aren't just priced low, but also pack some impressive specifications on board.

    Best Android Oreo Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 to buy India

    You will definitely find the best suitable smartphone, regardless of what your priority is. You'll find phones with zippy processors, high-end cameras and good overall performance in this price category.

    They also include fingerprint sensors for added security. To top it all these pieces of hardware also run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. The new OS brings smoother functionality and adds a plethora of new features to the already optimized operating system.

    We have boiled down a list of smartphones under the 15k category. Check out the list and make your purchase decision simpler.

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Honor 9 Lite

    Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Samsung Galaxy J4

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Honor 7A

    Best Price of Honor 7A
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Vivo Y83

    Best Price of Vivo Y83
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    RealMe 1 128GB

    Best Price of RealMe 1
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3410mAh battery

    Honor 7C

    Best Price of Honor 7C
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Best Price of Moto G6 Play
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Vivo Y71

    Best Price of Vivo Y71
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
