Best Smartphones with Optical Zoom camera feature

Camera is one of the major aspects a consumer looks for while buying a smartphone. We've already seen OEMs ramping-up the scale with new camera technologies, making them a worthy alternative to the digital cameras.

Smartphones in the premium range have triple camera setups, while a lot of them are rooting for the dual camera tech.

While the camera sensors are getting upgrades at a steady pace, the zooming capabilities of a camera is still a concern for the manufacturers. The better the optical zoom, the better the zoomed out shots look. Here we bring you a list of smartphones with the optical zoom feature.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera with 13 MP secondary camera with Optical Zoom

5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Nokia 7 Plus Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera with Optical Zoom

16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera with Optical Zoom

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Apple iPhone X Best Price of Apple iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras with Optical Zoom

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS with Optical Zoom

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera with Optical Zoom

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi A1 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera with Optical Zoom

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus Best Price of Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS with Optical Zoom

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance