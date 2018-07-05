ENGLISH

Best Smartphones with Optical Zoom camera feature

    Camera is one of the major aspects a consumer looks for while buying a smartphone. We've already seen OEMs ramping-up the scale with new camera technologies, making them a worthy alternative to the digital cameras.

    Best Smartphones with Optical Zoom camera feature

    Smartphones in the premium range have triple camera setups, while a lot of them are rooting for the dual camera tech.

    While the camera sensors are getting upgrades at a steady pace, the zooming capabilities of a camera is still a concern for the manufacturers. The better the optical zoom, the better the zoomed out shots look. Here we bring you a list of smartphones with the optical zoom feature.

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera with 13 MP secondary camera with Optical Zoom
    • 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Nokia 7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
    • 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera with Optical Zoom
    • 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera with Optical Zoom
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Apple iPhone X

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras with Optical Zoom
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS with Optical Zoom
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera with Optical Zoom
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Mi A1

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera with Optical Zoom
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Apple iPhone 7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS with Optical Zoom
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance With

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
