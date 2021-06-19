ENGLISH

    Nothing 'Ear 1' TWS Earbuds Launch Delayed Till Late Summer

    By
    |

    Carl Pei's next adventure- Nothing's first product launch is delayed. The product launch of the 'Ear 1' TWS earbuds has been postponed till later this summer. The Ear 1 was supposed to launch in June 2021; however, it seems the product is not yet ready to hit the market. While this isn't a great start for Nothing, it isn't very surprising since the first product launch can be a bit challenging for a new brand, especially in a pandemic-struck world.

     

    The co-founder of OnePlus tweeted about the launch delay and said, "A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We're near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon".

    Notably, Nothing created quite a buzz on the internet by releasing some renders of its uniquely designed true wireless earbuds. The Ear 1 will supposedly feature a transparent design and as Carl mentioned, will be a mix of iconic form, transparency and refined functionality.

    Wondering why a transparent design for a product such as headphones? Interestingly, Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between technology and people to create a seamless digital future. The brand wants to seamlessly integrate technology into consumer's lives that it feels like nothing, yet is everywhere.

    While the idea sounds pretty interesting, we have to wait a little longer to see Nothing taking a form in the real world. The Ear 1 TWS earbuds' specifications, expected price and features are yet to be revealed to the world.

    The Ear 1 TWS earbuds are being designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, the Swedish consumer electronics company known for developing high-quality audio products for audiophiles.
    Nothing Ear 1 will face stiff completion from the likes of Apple Airpods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and TWS earbuds from Sony and Beats.

     

    Image Source: Nothing.Tech

    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 8:49 [IST]
