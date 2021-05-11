Carl Pei’s Nothing Gears Up To Launch Ear 1 TWS Earbuds In June News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's brainchild Nothing made it to the headlines today as they will be launching their first product as early as next month. The company has revealed that their first product a pair of TWS earbuds dubbed Ear 1 will be unveiled in June. However, there is no specific launch date for the pair of TWS earbuds.

Nothing 1 Ear Details

While the company is yet to spill the beans, its co-founder and CEO Carl Pei shared that the Nothing Ear 1 will be a mix of iconic form, transparency and refined functionality. Even a teaser showing the possible design of the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds has also emerged online.

Furthermore, in the blog post, Pei noted that they do not want to dress up their product by giving a fancy name. Instead, he noted that the Ear 1 will speak for itself once it is out. Having been a part of OnePlus until last year, Carl Pei is known for his success. Adding on to this, he hinted that Ear 1 is just a beginning and they plan to venture into other product categories in the future.

Nothing Ear 1 Teaser

In March this year, Nothing teased the design of its truly wireless earbuds alongside collaboration with the Swedish design partner, Teenage Engineering. While there aren't any concrete details about the Ear 1 earbuds, the company suggested that the product will flaunt a transparent design. The concept behind Nothing appears to make it almost invisible so that we won't feel its presence.

What To Expect?

Nothing's Ear 1 TWS Earbuds is anticipated to take on similar products available in the market including Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds and OnePlus Buds offerings. While none of the details are concrete right now except for its name, we can expect the Ear 1 TWS earbuds to set a difference in the market with its transparent design. Given that its launch is slated for June, we can expect further details to surface online in the coming days or weeks. Probably, we can get to know the possible specifications and pricing of the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds in the near future.

