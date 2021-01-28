What Is Carl Pei Up To After Quitting OnePlus? It’s Really 'Nothing' News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Carl Pei has been associated with OnePlus for years together now. However, he quit the company that he co-founded in October 2020, to begin a new venture. We now know that Carl Pei has been busy with 'Nothing', the new London-based venture that claims to be a "new, forward-thinking consumer technology company".

Carl Pei Begins His New Venture

Looking back, Carl Pei and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau started OnePlus that has bloomed into one of the most popular smartphone brands across the globe. After quitting OnePlus, Pei announced he would begin a new venture. By the end of 2020, Pei once again announced that his new venture had received USD 7 million in funding.

The funding for Pei's new venture came from big names like Steve Huffman, the co-founder and CEO of Reddit; Tony Fadell, former CEO of Nest and inventor of iPod; Casey Neistat, a popular YouTuber; Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch; and Josh Buckley, the CEO of Product Hunt.

Carl Pei And Nothing: Explained

For now, we know nothing about the new venture called Nothing. For one, there are no products on the Nothing webpage. From the looks of it, Pei might be going down a similar marketing and hype method we saw for the OnePlus Nord.

We rethought everything and came up with #Nothing. pic.twitter.com/VSz905Kgug — Nothing (@nothingtech) January 27, 2021

Previously, Wired had reported that Nothing could focus on music and even manufacture headphones and other audio accessories. When asked if Nothing headphones were on the cards, Pei had subtly declined and said the company's plans were 'so much more than that'. For all we know, the first product from Nothing could be a pair of headphones or any audio accessory.

"Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing," notes the Nothing webpage.

Since the company has begun teasing the name and its offering, we can expect to see more social media interactions in the near future. Until then, we can only cling on to nothing, really!

