OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds Launched For Rs. 3,699

OnePlus has launched a special edition of its OnePlus Buds Z in the country called the Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition. The earbuds have been designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington.

It comes in a two-tone purple and mint color option and has Harrington's signature styled graffiti on it. When it comes to features, the Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition offers identical features to the original Buds Z which was launched back in October along with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Price And Sale

The price of the Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition little higher than the original Buds Z. The Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will cost Rs. 3,699, while the Buds Z was launched for Rs. 3,190; however, it is currently available for Rs. 2,799.

The open sale of the Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will start from January 27 on the OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus offline stores as well. However, Red Cable Club members can purchase it until January 26 at 11:59 pm via the OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition Features

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost technology. They are also IP55-certified for sweat and water resistance and also support Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity.

For battery, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition claim to offer up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge and three hours of playback on 10-minutes of quick charge. Further, it also features Dolby Atmos sound, Quick Pair, and Quick Switch. Moreover, it also offers a matching charging case as the earbuds color.

