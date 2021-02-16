Just In
Nothing Acquires Essential: Likely To Launch Smartphones
Nothing, the newest startup in the block by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has again made the headlines, as the company acquires the smartphone brand Essential by Andy Rubin. According to Carl, the brand was all set to launch its first TWS, it now looks like the company might launch a lot more than earphones and headphones.
Essential was also a startup company focused on smartphones and accessories, and the company launched the Essential PH-1, which did not pick up the steam. Just a couple of months back, the company also teased the 2nd gen Essential smartphone with a taller form-factor, which did not see the light of the day.
According to UK's Intellectual Property Office, the acquisition of Essential was completed on January 6, 2021. And the company is likely to be working on products based on the intellectual properties of the brand Essential. In this transaction, Essential has transferred trademarks, logos, and the Essential brand to Nothing.
The Future Of Nothing Looks Bright
Given Carl's experience in making smartphones, when he was leading OnePlus and this new acquisition, Nothing might launch smartphones and other devices in the days to come. As of now, it is unclear if Nothing will launch the smartphones teased by Essential -- the Essential PH-2 or the Essential PH-3, or the company will scrap these devices off and work on brand new products.
For a customer, it is always good to have more choices, which will derive better products at an aggressive price point. This move from Nothing sure gives us an idea of where the company is heading. Will You buy a smartphone from Nothing over brands like Samsung, Apple, or even OnePlus? If yes, what do you think? Will this brand launch a mid-range or high-end flagship smartphone?
