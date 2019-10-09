ENGLISH

    Essential's ProjectGEM Looks Taller, Slimmer, And Fancier

    By
    |

    It looks like Essential is back in the game. The smartphone brand founded by Android's co-creator Andy Rubin has teased the prototype of its upcoming smartphone dubbed as ProjectGEM.

    Essential's ProjectGEM Looks Taller, Slimmer, And Fancier

     

    According to the image shared by the company the phone looks substantially taller than a typical smartphone with an 18:9 or even a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device has an iPhone 11-like curved edges and a punch-hole display for the selfie camera.

    The images also hint that Essential's ProjectGEM will come with a new UI with a tile-like design, that is reminiscent of Windows 10 Mobile OS. The volume and power buttons are on the top and the phone is likely to support 4G LTE.

    Even the back panel of the ProjectGEM looks premium as it is available in colorful metallic glossy colors. The rear-casing is likely to house a single camera with an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. The image also suggests that the company might ship the device with a complimentary protective case.

    The teaser also hints that the phone supports apps like Google Maps and Spotify and the device is likely to run on Android 10 OS just like the Essential PH-1.

    According to the teasers, the ProjectGEM definitely looks new and distinct. However, due to the taller aspect ratio, the device might not be best suited for tasks like gaming or watching movies.

     

    One advantage that the ProjectGEM has over the current generation smartphones is the in-hand feel. Considering these dummy images show that the device will be a comfortable smartphone to hold and use with a single hand.

    As of now, there is no information on either price or availability of the device as the phone is still in an internal testing stage. Considering the brand's track record the next Essential phone is likely to be priced around $500 or Rs. 35,000.

    Read More About: essential news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
