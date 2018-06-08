Essential Phone now supports 3.5 mm headphone with a HD DAC

Essential, the smartphone company from one of the founders of the Android OS has confirmed that the company will not be launching the 2nd Gen Essential phone as the first Gen Essential PH-1 has not reached the goal set by the company. And now, the company has launched its second modular accessories for the Essential Phone after several months, which will add a physical 3.5 mm headphone jack to the smartphone by connecting via the magnetic attachment system.

The new modular Accessory

The modular component is officially called as "Audio Adapter HD". This is not just any normal 3.5 mm headphone jack, in fact, the accessory also comes with a high-resolution ESS Sabre DAC with professional grade amp to improve the overall music listening experience on the device. Just like the Essential Phone, the Audio Adapter HD is made using a single block of Titanium, which offers high durability. This adapter will enable a user to charge the Essential Phone while listening to music on a wired headphone (which was the case with most of the smartphones just a few years before).

Additionally, those who buy the Audio Adapter HD will also get 3 months of subscription for Tidal's Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) lossless tracks. As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing or the launch date of this adapter. However, the company has said that the adapter is expected to launch in the summer of 2018.

To recall, the Essential Phone was the first smartphone from the company essential, which had a premium design using high-quality Titanium and also this is the first smartphone to launch with a display notch to offer an almost bezel-less design (except for the chin).

Essential PH-1 Specifications

The Essential Phone has a 5.7-inch edge-to-edge QHD (1,312×2,560 pixels) display with 19:10 aspect ratio. The display is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device offers 128GB of default storage space.

The smartphone is equipped with a rear dual camera setup with two 13MP image sensors in the RGB and Monochrome combination. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 4K video support.

Talking about the battery, the Essential Phone is backed by a 3,040mAh cell with fast charging support. Connectivity options onboard include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port, Nano-SIM support, and GLONASS. The device was launched with Android Nougat OS and was recently updated to Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

