Nothing Ear (stick) Officially Teased; Launch Set for Later This Year
London-based Nothing, the brainchild of Carl Pei (former OnePlus co-founder), has teased the arrival of its next product, the Nothing Ear (stick). The product was teased at Chet Lo's London Fashion Week show on September 20. This accessory follows the Nothing Ear (1) launched last year.
Furthermore, Nothing also showcased the Nothing Phone (1) at the Fashion Week. The showcased model comes with custom-made limited edition bags made using sheer fabric complementing the transparent design of the smartphone and its unique Glyph Interface back panel. These limited edition bags will be up for sale early in 2023.
Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique.— Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022
Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR
Nothing Ear (stick) Teaser Revealed
The Nothing Ear (stick) is a feature-light pair of earbuds that has an extremely comfortable ergonomic design that is touted to be designed to suit your ears. It comes in a distinct charging case, which is inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes, as seen in the image above.
While there is no word on the other aspects of the new earbuds, we can expect this to be a version of the Nothing Ear (1) with a change in the branding on the stem. A few months back, the alleged design of these upcoming earbuds was leaked by a noted tipster. It showed that the earbuds will be a slight refresh of the original device. It was also speculated that the Ear (stick) will continue the legacy of the brand by featuring a transparent cover case.
Related: What's our view on the Nothing Ear (1)
Given the shape of the charging case, it is unlikely that it would support wireless charging as the Ear (1). Furthermore, the leak hints that it could miss out on the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature though an official confirmation is awaited.
Nothing Ear (stick) Will Arrive Later This Year
More details related to the Nothing Ear (stick) are expected to be revealed at an undisclosed later date. We will also get to know the potential features, pricing, colors, and availability details of this pair of earbuds in the coming weeks or months. However, the Nothing Ear (stick) will launch later this year, confirmed the company.
