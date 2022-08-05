OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case Is Available For Rs. 1,499 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 10T, the latest flagship smartphone from the company went official. The company showcased a new kind of case meant for the smartphone at the event. What makes this case unique is its ability to enhance the cooling capabilities of the OnePlus 10T. Here, we have listed the details of the OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case.

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case Details

Now, the OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case has been launched in India. It has been listed on the company's official store and will be up for purchase for Rs. 1,499. The MRP of this case is Rs. 2,999 and it is yet to be listed on the online retailer Amazon India.

As per the company, the OnePlus 10T smartphone features state-of-the-art technology with a sustainable circulation cooling system. The company notes that the new Glacier Mat Heat dissipation material will contribute to up to 36% of the case and it will evaporate to remove heat whenever the device becomes hot. It will automatically rehydrate from the air when the device cools down.

In addition, to reduce the interruption of signals, the case is touted to be compatible with 5G and will let signals flow through it. This new case is relatively light weighing a meager 30 grams. This case is available only in a single color and it features a gray mat with red inlays. There is a noticeable OnePlus badging at its bottom right.

Currently, OnePlus is offering a case with such a design only for the latest offering. It is expected to bring similar enhanced cases for other models as well.

OnePlus 10T Price In India

For those who are uninitiated, the OnePlus 10T has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 49,999, the second variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 54,999 and the high-end variant with 16GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 55,999.

Best Mobiles in India