OnePlus Buds N With 30 Hours Of Battery Life Launched: Coming To India As OnePlus Nord Buds News oi-Akshay Kumar

Apart from the OnePlus Ace smartphone, the company has also introduced its latest pair of wireless earbuds at its event in China. The new audio accessory is called OnePlus Buds N. The new True Wireless Stereo earbuds offer a handful of high-end features like 94ms ultra-low latency, 12.4mm drivers, and up to 30 hours of audio playback at a budget price tag.

OnePlus Buds N TWS Earbuds Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Buds N wireless earbuds sport an in-ear design with a flat-style stem. The wearable is IP55 certified for water and dust resistance, apart from enhanced durability. There are touch controls on the earbuds, which allow the users to play / pause music and skip to the next track. The same can also be used to trigger the voice assistant on a connected smartphone. Unfortunately, there's no support for automatic wear detection.

The 12.4mm Dynamic drivers of the OnePlus Buds N are claimed to provide an ultra-clear sound. The audio accessory is tuned to provide rich bass, 20-20,000Hz frequency response range, and 98dB driver sensitivity. There are dual microphones on earbuds to provide noise cancellation during calls. Each earbud is as light as about 4.8 grams and can be fitted with large, medium, and small silicone earplugs.

Each OnePlus Buds N earbud has a 41mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to seven hours of audio playback. Notably, the wearable promises up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge with its charging case. The company claims that thanks to the Flash charge fast charging support, 10 minutes of charge can provide up to five hours of audio playback.

In terms of connectivity, the users will get Bluetooth 5.2 with the OnePlus Buds N. There's also support for Dolby Atmos for devices like OnePlus 7 / Pro or later. In addition, there's OnePlus Fast Pair functionality for all OnePlus smartphones released after the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus Buds N Pricing And Availability

OnePlus has priced its latest pair of TWS wireless earbuds competitively at just 199 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 2,300 in the Indian currency. The wearable will be going on sale in the Chinese market from April 27.

It's worth noting that OnePlus will be launching the Buds N earbuds in India as the OnePlus Nord Buds at an event on April 28. The new OnePlus wireless earbuds will be introduced in the country alongside the OnePlus 10R (rebranded OnePlus Ace) and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones.

