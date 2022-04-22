OnePlus Ace With Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, 512GB Of Storage Goes Official: Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

OnePlus Ace smartphone has finally been officially launched in the brand's home market of China. The phone marks the launch of a brand new series of handsets from the house of OnePlus. The device has arrived as the first OnePlus smartphone to pack a whopping 150W fast charging capability. The OnePlus Ace is also the first MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC-powered smartphone in the world.

OnePlus Ace Design And Display Features

The OnePlus Ace has a boxy design with a flat rounded display. The screen has almost non-existent bezels and a hole in the middle to house the selfie shooter. At the rear, there's a large square camera module that houses a large main sensor, two additional snappers, and the dual-LED flash unit. The device comes in Blue and Black color models featuring a frosted glass on the back, which doesn't attract fingerprints.

The OnePlus Ace is fitted with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping 1,000Hz touch-sampling rate. Thanks to an independent graphics chip, the frame rate of the device is doubled. Notably, the company claims that the Ace has the world's first new super crystalline graphite cooling with a large heat dissipation area.

OnePlus Ace Chipset, RAM, Storage Options

Moving on, the OnePlus Ace's Dimensity 8100 Max processor is built on the 5nm fabrication process and has a maximum clock speed of 2.85GHz. The chipset is paired with the Mali-G510 MC6 GPU for smooth gaming performance. The device comes in three RAM and storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. Software-wise, the new OnePlus smartphone boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Ace Camera, Connectivity, Battery Features

At the rear, the OnePlus Ace has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with an f/1.88 aperture. There's also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with the Sony IMX355 sensor, apart from a 2MP lens for macro photography. The smartphone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second. For selfies, there's a 16MP front-facing snapper with Samsung's S5K3P9SP sensor and f/2.4 aperture.

In the connectivity department, the 5G-enabled OnePlus Ace has dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and the USB Type-C charging port. For security, the device offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. A 4,500 mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support completes the list of the specifications.

OnePluc Ace Pricing And Availability

The OnePlus Ace will be available in China at the starting price of 2,499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 29,500) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The most high-end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost 3,499 Yuan (around Rs. 41,400). The device is already available to pre-order in China and will be going on sale from April 26.

Is The OnePlus Ace Coming To India?

The new OnePlus smartphone will be exclusively available in China under the Ace moniker. However, the company is planning to launch the same device like the OnePlus 10R in the Indian market at an event on April 28. The 10R will be India's first phone with 150W fast charging and the Dimensity 8100 Max processor. Apart from the 10R, the brand will also be introducing the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and a couple of wireless earbuds at its April 28 event.

