OnePlus 10R Launch Date Officially Announced; Everything You Need To Know

The OnePlus 10R 5G phone has been the subject of several headlines lately. Some details about it were leaked recently. The company has now officially announced the launch date of the phone for India. The OnePlus 10R will be released in the country on April 28. Alongside the 10R, the brand will also be introducing the budget Nord CE 2 Lite.



OnePlus 10R will be flaunting 150W fast charging tech

OnePlus has also confirmed that the 10R 5G will be boasting a whopping 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. The official images of the device suggest that the phone will be available in Sierra Black and Green color variants. A recent leak indicated that there will also be an Arctic Glow color model of the device. There will be three cameras on the back, which will be placed in a large square module.

The official images also indicate that the power button of the OnePlus 10R will be placed on the right side. The device will not have the trademark Alert Slider button, which will be a first for a OnePlus handset. Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 10R will be offering a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+ support, and a hole in the top-center of the display.

OnePlus 10R rumored features and specs

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R could be packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The SoC could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For imaging, the phone is expected to offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the users will find a 16MP Samsung selfie camera.

The software side of the things on the OnePlus 10R will be handled by the brand's OxygenOS based on Android 12. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery will be keeping things running on the phone. As of now, there's no official word regarding the OnePlus 10R price in India. The rumor mill indicates that the device could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 40,000. We will know more in the coming days, so stay tuned for regular updates.

