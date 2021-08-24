OnePlus Buds Pro TWS Earbuds To Get “Dual Connection” In Future OTA Update News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has recently announced the Buds Pro TWS earbuds in India that were originally launched last month. The first sale of the TWS earbuds has been set for August 26 in India. The earbuds come with a low latency mode, adaptive noise cancellation feature, official IP rating, and much more. It supports Bluetooth v5.2 to connect with your devices.

However, the OnePlus Buds Pro misses out on an important feature called Bluetooth multipoint that we usually see on the high-end wireless earbuds. This feature lets the earbuds connect to two devices at the same time. Now, it seems the earbuds will soon support this feature.

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS Earbuds To Get Dual Connection Feature Soon

XDAdevelopers comes to know via the brand's spokesperson that they are working on Bluetooth multipoint features which will be called "dual connection" and will be available in future software updates. With this new feature, the OnePlus Buds Pro users can connect their earbuds to two devices at the same and switch between them.

As of now, we cannot tell how the ''dual connection'' feature of the OnePlus Buds Pro will work. Since ​the exact timeline for the next OTA update is still under wraps. However, we will keep you updated if anything regarding this comes to our notice.

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro features 11mm dynamic drivers and supports adaptive noise cancellation with three different modes (Extreme, Faint, and Smart). The Extreme mode can block the noise of up to 40db, while the Faint mode can cut the noise of up to 25dB. The earbuds also feature 94 milliseconds latency in the Pro Gaming mode.

For battery, the OnePlus Buds Pro is claimed to deliver a total battery of up to 38 hours on a single charge, while said to offer 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. The also earbuds support Warp Charge and wireless charging. Lastly, the charging case of the OnePlus Buds Pro comes with an IPX4 rating, while the earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

In terms of availability, the OnePlus Buds Pro can be purchased at Rs. 9,990 via Amazon, OnePlus.in and leading retail outlets starting 12 pm (noon) on August 26.

