OnePlus Buds Pro To Cost Rs. 9,990 In India: Will Be Available From August 26

After weeks of teasing, OnePlus India has finally announced the price of their premium TWS -- the OnePlus Buds Pro. Just like most of the OnePlus products, the company has priced the product aggressively and it costs less in India when compared to Europe and the US.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will cost Rs. 9,990 in India, which makes them the most expensive earphones from the company. The product will be available on Amazon, OnePlus India official site, and via offline retail stores across the country, starting from August 26.

OnePlus Buds Pro Features

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with features like adapting noise cancellation with support for three different modes. The TWS also supports fast wired (Warp Charge) and wireless charging. According to OnePlus, the Buds Pro will last up to 38 hours on a single charge and can last up to 10 hours with just 10 minutes of fast charging.

The earbuds are equipped with an 11mm driver with support for high-definition audio support via (LHDC). The earbuds also have multiple microphones with support for active noise cancellation and also work for voice calls and web conferences.

As per the connectivity, the OnePlus Buds Pro is based on Bluetooth 5.2 with 94ms latency in the Pro gaming mode. The cradle of the OnePlus Buds Pro is IPX4 certified while the buds are IP55 certified for water and dust resistance. The headphone has a special Zen mode, which offers a list of white noise which is said to reduce stress.

The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in Matte Black and Glossy White color. The buds come in a dual-done design with a mix and matte and glossy finish with support for gesture-based navigations.

The Competition

Looking at the pricing, the OnePlus Buds Pro is slightly expensive than the recently launched Nothing Ear (1). However, when compared to something like the AirPods Pro, the Buds Pro seems like an affordable high-end TWS. Though they might work well with both Android and iOS devices, they are expected to offer exceptional connectivity and performance when paired with a OnePlus smartphone.

