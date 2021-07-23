Did OnePlus Withheld The Indian Pricing Of Buds Pro Because Of Nothing? News oi-Vivek

Last night OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus Nord 2 comes in three configurations, with the base model costing Rs. 26,999. The brand announced the international price of the OnePlus Buds Pro but didn't reveal its India pricing.

We believe nothing is the reason for this, I mean, the brand Nothing from OnePlus's co-founder Carl Pie. Nothing is all set to launch its first product -- the Nothing Ear (1) on 27 July and the company has already confirmed that the very first TWS from the company will cost Rs. 5,999 in India.

OnePlus Buds Pro Vs Nothing Ear (1)

However, we believe that is just the tip of the iceberg. Carl Pie, the founder of Nothing has hinted that the Nothing Ear (1) is likely to cost less than Rs. 5,999, where, the brand is likely to introduce some launch offers, which should further reduce the cost.

Given the features of the Nothing Ear (1), the OnePlus Buds Pro could be the closest competitor. Hence, we think OnePlus has withheld the Indian pricing for the same. OnePlus is likely to announce the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro after the official launch of the Nothing Ear (1).

OnePlus Buds Pro Pricing Details

In Europe, the OnePlus Buds Pro costs 149.9 Euros, while the same cost 149.9 Dollars in North America. OnePlus is always known for offering competitive pricing in India, hence, the same should continue for the OnePlus Buds Pro as well.

Given the current speculations, the OnePlus Buds Pro is likely to be priced less than Rs. 10,000. However, as of now, we can't pinpoint the exact price of these earbuds. We should get a clear picture of the pricing in the next few weeks. An introductory offer should further bring down the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro. However, they will still be the most expensive pair of earphones from OnePlus.

As per the availability, unlike the Nothing Ear (1), which is exclusive to Flipkart, the OnePlus Buds Pro is likely to be Amazon exclusive just like every other OnePlus product. Both TWSs offer some great features like fast wired charging, wireless charging, and active noise cancellation.

Best Mobiles in India