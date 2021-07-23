Just In
- 46 min ago Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Mi Watch Revolve, Noise ColorFit Pulse On Discount
- 47 min ago Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12 Gets Massive Price Cut At Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2021
- 1 hr ago Amazon Echo Show 10 Review: Smartest Smart Speaker?
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Brings Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, Street Boy Bundle, More
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Offers Senior Citizens Up To 6.20% Returns On FD: Check Current Rates Here
- Lifestyle Returning To Work Post-COVID? What To Do And What To Avoid
- Education CBSE Board Result 2021 News: What We Know So Far
- Movies Poonam Pandey Claims Raj Kundra Had Approached Her For Hotshots App; 'It Was 100% Pure Blackmail'
- Automobiles Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Under FAME II: 350 Units Installed; State-Wise Numbers & More
- News BJP president JP Nadda likely to visit Goa on July 23-24
- Sports Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule Day 2: Shooters start gold quest, hockey teams take field
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Odisha In August
Did OnePlus Withheld The Indian Pricing Of Buds Pro Because Of Nothing?
Last night OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus Nord 2 comes in three configurations, with the base model costing Rs. 26,999. The brand announced the international price of the OnePlus Buds Pro but didn't reveal its India pricing.
We believe nothing is the reason for this, I mean, the brand Nothing from OnePlus's co-founder Carl Pie. Nothing is all set to launch its first product -- the Nothing Ear (1) on 27 July and the company has already confirmed that the very first TWS from the company will cost Rs. 5,999 in India.
OnePlus Buds Pro Vs Nothing Ear (1)
However, we believe that is just the tip of the iceberg. Carl Pie, the founder of Nothing has hinted that the Nothing Ear (1) is likely to cost less than Rs. 5,999, where, the brand is likely to introduce some launch offers, which should further reduce the cost.
Given the features of the Nothing Ear (1), the OnePlus Buds Pro could be the closest competitor. Hence, we think OnePlus has withheld the Indian pricing for the same. OnePlus is likely to announce the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro after the official launch of the Nothing Ear (1).
OnePlus Buds Pro Pricing Details
In Europe, the OnePlus Buds Pro costs 149.9 Euros, while the same cost 149.9 Dollars in North America. OnePlus is always known for offering competitive pricing in India, hence, the same should continue for the OnePlus Buds Pro as well.
Given the current speculations, the OnePlus Buds Pro is likely to be priced less than Rs. 10,000. However, as of now, we can't pinpoint the exact price of these earbuds. We should get a clear picture of the pricing in the next few weeks. An introductory offer should further bring down the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro. However, they will still be the most expensive pair of earphones from OnePlus.
As per the availability, unlike the Nothing Ear (1), which is exclusive to Flipkart, the OnePlus Buds Pro is likely to be Amazon exclusive just like every other OnePlus product. Both TWSs offer some great features like fast wired charging, wireless charging, and active noise cancellation.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
32,000
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
27,635