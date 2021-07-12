OnePlus Buds Pro India Launch: How To Apply To Test It? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched in India on July 22. Soon after this announcement, it was confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro will also be launched alongside the smartphone. This was confirmed by a blog post by the company's user operation manager on the official community forum.

OnePlus Buds Pro Details

As of now, the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro remain unknown and we will get to know only when the device is launched later this month. The specifications of the OnePlus are likely to be relatively more improved than that of the previous generation model.

OnePlus Buds Pro hasn't been spotted on any certification sites to date. Also, it wasn't a part of leaks and speculations that reveal what we can expect from this pair of wireless earbuds. Being the next-generation model, we can expect the OnePlus Buds Pro to be an upgraded variant with notable improvements. Given that it will be an improved variant, it could be priced relatively more expensive than the other models.

It is expected that the OnePlus Buds Pro could arrive with active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode. Also, the company announced an initiative called The Lab for its fans to test and share the feedback for the product prior to its launch and share the feedback of the product prior to its launch.

How To Test OnePlus Buds Pro Before Its Launch

If you want to test the OnePlus Buds Pro ahead of its launch, then you can apply for The Lab initiative by following the steps below.

Step 1: Go to https://lab.oneplus.com/.

Step 2: Scroll down to get the 'The Lab - Buds Pro Edition' banner.

Step 3: Click on Apply and fill the form. OnePlus will review your application and announce the reviewers.

Notably, the OnePlus Buds Pro will start shipping to select reviewers from July 22 2021. The applications will be selected on July 21 and winners will be declared. You can fill your applications to test the OnePlus Buds Pro until July 17 at 11:59 PM. What's more interesting is that OnePlus is also looking for lab reviewers for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone.

