OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Confirmed For July 22; Dimensity 1200-AI Processor At Helm
OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been in the rumor mill for several days. The processor and Amazon availability have already been confirmed. Now, the brand has finally announced the launch date of the upcoming Nord smartphone. The Nord 2 5G will be launching on July 22 in India. OnePlus has also confirmed its partnership with MediaTek for the upcoming Nord 2. The handset will run the Dimensity 1200-AI processor.
July 22.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021
4pm 7:30pm IST
Get Notified on https://t.co/zMYReE7QgL and stand a chance to win the OnePlus Nord 2 5G - https://t.co/hh6l42lFoE pic.twitter.com/PNiKJ7xmh9
OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Confirmed
The brand took to its Twitter handle to confirm the launch date. The Nord 2 5G is launching on July 22 at 7:30 PM. Besides, CEO Pete Lau said in a blog post that the upcoming Nord 2 is a ''comprehensive upgrade from the OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.'' He further states the smartphone will offer a fast and smooth experience.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Details
The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The smartphone could sport a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, the Nord 2 will likely ship with a 4500 mAh battery that might support 30W fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to run Android 11 OS.
Apart from this, nothing much is known about the upcoming Nord 2 5G. We expect the smartphone will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM option like the OnePlus Nord. Further, it remains to be seen if the upcoming Nord smartphone will feature a 3.5mm audio jack like the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Expected Price
As far as price is concerned, the upcoming Nord 2 5G might come under Rs. 25,000 as the original Nord which starts at Rs. 24,999. In this range, the smartphone can be a great competitor to the smartphones like the Realme X7 Max 5G and the Vivo V21e. Further, the upcoming Nord 2 is also believed to get a huge response like the OnePlus Nord.
