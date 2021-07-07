OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed With Dimensity 1200-AI SoC; First MediaTek Offering By OnePlus? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is ready to bring its second offering in the Nord series this year besides the Core Edition. The upcoming model set to join the company's affordable mid-range smartphone portfolio is the Nord 2. The device has been subject to multiple leaks in recent times and is suggested to make its debut later this month. Adding on to the leaks of the new information that reveals OnePlus has finally considered and used a MediaTek chipset for one of its offerings.

Is Nord 2 First MediaTek Processor Backed OnePlus Smartphone?

OnePlus itself has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 later this month. Now, the company has made an announcement confirming its partnership with MediaTek for the upcoming Nord 2. The company has revealed that the processor powering the Nord 2 would be the Dimensity 1200 processor.

OnePlus has further revealed that it has worked with MediaTek to enhance the AI-based features of the premium 5G processor. Notably, the labelling of this chipset is also different from the standard variant. As per the company, this chipset will be called Dimensity 1200-AI.

This enhanced chipset is said to deliver improved display performance and low latency with gaming. It is worth mentioning that the recent leaks have also hinted at the same MediaTek 5G processor. However, the improvements have been confirmed by the company after several anticipations.

What Other Features Are Expected From OnePlus Nord 2?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is leaked with an FHD+ display measuring 6.43-inches. The panel is said to support a 90Hz refresh rate and feature a punch-hole for the 32MP selfie camera.

The rear camera setup is expected to house a 50MP main lens which would be a Sony IMX766 sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The unit is expected with a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

If the rumours are to be believed then the Nord 2 will be launched in the sub Rs. 30,000 price category. The previous-generation Nord also arrived in this price segment and was the first affordable offering by the Chinese brand backed by 5G network support. The upcoming device will further strengthen the company's portfolio in the mid-range segment.

