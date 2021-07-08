OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon Listing Emerges Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The arrival of the OnePlus Nord 2 is now officially confirmed by the company. While we know that the device will be launched sometime soon, it has been listed on Amazon India, thereby confirming its availability on the retailer's site alongside the official OnePlus website as the other offerings from the brand.

OnePlus Nord 2 Amazon Teaser

The teaser of the upcoming OnePlus 5G smartphone on Amazon India sheds light on many aspects. It shows that the smartphone will arrive with the iconic alert slider alongside the power button at the right while the volume keys will be on the left. The grills are seen at the top of the display with a slim bezel.

As of now, the Amazon listing of the OnePlus Nord 2 shows the Notify Me status. On clicking this button, you will get all alerts and updates regarding the device's availability when it is released. None of the other details of this upcoming smartphone are known for now.

OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Specs

Recently, OnePlus confirmed that they have entered into a partnership with MediaTek for the upcoming smartphone. The company has revealed that the processor powering the Nord 2 would be the Dimensity 1200 processor. OnePlus revealed that they have worked with MediaTek to enhance the AI-based features of the premium 5G processor. Eventually, the chipset will be called Dimensity 1200-AI. This modified chipset is said to deliver improved display performance and low latency while gaming.

Besides this, the OnePlus Nord 2 is believed to arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole for the 32MP selfie camera. At the rear, it is believed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP depth lens. A 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging is said to fuel the device.

OnePlus Nord 2 India Price

OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to be launched in India in the first wave of its release. It could be priced almost similar to its predecessor, which is available starting from Rs. 24,999. Recently, the company released the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone priced at Rs. 22,999.

