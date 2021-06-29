OnePlus Nord 2 Leaked Renders Reveal Triple Cameras, Narrow Bezels; Expected Price, Launch Date News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus is upping its mid-range game with several new Nord smartphones. While we just welcomed the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company is all set to bring in a new smartphone under the same Nord series. It could be the new OnePlus Nord 2, which has been churning the rumor mill with new designs, features, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 Design Renders Revealed

A new report has revealed the renders of the new OnePlus Nord 2, which are based on an early prototype. The leak revealed by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles highlights the similarity between the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 and the flagship OnePlus 9. One can spot the narrow bezels and the sleek frame of the alleged Nord 2.

The OnePlus Nord 2 leaked images suggest the volume controls are placed on the left, and the power and alert slider are on the right. The display also packs a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, which is tipped to be a 32MP lens. At the back, the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 is said to have triple cameras housed in a rectangular module along with an LED flash.

The leaked images reveal the rumored OnePlus Nord 2 in a green color rear panel with the OnePlus logo highlighted. The renders also show the 3.5mm audio jack is missing, which made a brief comeback on the OnePlus Nord CE. The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray.

OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Features

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been leaked previously, giving us a glimpse of its features. One can expect to see a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1200 chipset is said to power the smartphone with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage, which might not be expandable.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is also said to have a 4,500mAh battery like the original Nord with either 30W or 65W fast charging support. The triple cameras are the rear is said to be a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP supporting camera.

OnePlus Nord 2 Release Date

The pricing and the release date of the OnePlus Nord 2 are still unknown. For all we know, this device could be competitively priced under Rs. 25,000 to take on devices from Redmi, Realme, Samsung, and other players. As for the launch date, the OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to release sometime in July.

Best Mobiles in India