OnePlus Nord 2 With Dimensity 1200 SoC Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is speculated to unveil the next Nord smartphone - OnePlus Nord 2 sometime in July. Ahead of its announcement, the smartphone has been spotted on the AI Benchmark platform. The listing shows what we can expect from this smartphone in terms of hardware, especially processor and RAM.

Well, the tipster Mukul Sharma has taken to Twitter to reveal that he spotted the OnePlus Nord 2 on AI Benchmark. Going by the same, it is believed to get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This processor is said to be teamed up with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Furthermore, this listing confirms that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be unveiled sometime soon.

In the screenshot shared by the tipster, we can see that the scores of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ are listed. These smartphones run Exynos 2100 while the OnePlus offering is expected to run a MediaTek SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 Expected Specs

One of the recent reports that surfaced earlier this month shared the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 courtesy of a tipster. Going by the same, the OnePlus Nord 2 is believed to arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under its hood, the smartphone is said to make use of an octa-core MediaTek Diemsnity 1200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. While the storage capacity remains unknown we cannot expect it to support expandable memory as the previous offerings from the company.

For imaging, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to sport a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera arrangement is believed to comprise a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it is likely to sport a 32MP selfie camera sensor. The other notable aspect is that a 4500mAh battery might power the OnePlus Nord 2 along with support for 30W or 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 Possible Price In India

While the launch date and other details of the OnePlus Nord 2 are yet to be confirmed officially, it is speculated that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. Given that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be priced a tad expensive and still fall under Rs. 30,000.

If these specs turn out to be true, then the OnePlus Nord 2 with the Dimensity 1200 will be a stiff challenger to the Realme X7 Max 5G with the same chipset. However, the latter comes with 3D stainless steel vapor cooling system and a 50W fast charging while it is priced under Rs. 30,000.

