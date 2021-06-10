OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leaked; 50MP Sony IMX766 Sensor, Dimensity 1200 At Helm News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to arrive today (June 10) in the country. Now, there are rumors about another Nord series smartphone named the Nord 2. The smartphone had already visited BIS certification last month, confirming the India launch. Besides, the design and price of the smartphone have already leaked online. Now, the latest development has revealed the detailed features of the upcoming Nord 2 smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Revealed

The latest report from 91mobiles citing tipster OnLeaks claims, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The phone will come in the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. However, it remains to be seen whether the brand will bring a 6GB RAM model for the Indian market or not.

Upfront, the Nord 2 is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The camera sensors on the OnePlus Nord 2 will include a 50MP sensor, an 8MP lens, and 2MP sensors at the rear panel. For selfies, the phone is expected to get a 32MP camera sensor. Besides, a 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 Design

Going by the previous info by Digital Chat Station, the phone will come with a better screen-to-body ratio and there will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie sensor. The primary camera of the Nord 2 is said to be the Sony IMX766 which is present on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The camera module is also expected to be similar to the 9 Pro; however, the lower-right lens on the Nord 2 will be replaced with a LED.

OnePlus Nord 2 In India

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding its India launch. The OnePlus Nord 2 is said to come with a tag of CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 22,900), making it another affordable phone from the brand. As the upcoming Nord CE 5G is also said to get a similar price tag in India.

If the leaked features turn out to be true, the Nord 2 with the Dimensity 1200 will be a great competitor to the Realme X7 Max 5G which runs the same chipset. However, we cannot get to any final inclusion, as the presence of the 3D stainless steel vapor cooling system and a 50W fast charging make the Realme X7 Max best buy under Rs. 30,000.

Best Mobiles in India