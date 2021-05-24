OnePlus Nord 2 With Dimensity 1200 Spotted On BIS Alongside Nord CE 5G News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord N10 are going to get successors in India, which have been doing rounds on the rumor mill. From the looks of it, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, will launch pretty soon along with OnePlus Nord 2. The new OnePlus smartphones appeared on the BIS certification, confirming the India launch.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G On BIS

Going into the details, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G was spotted with the codename EBBA and the model number EB2101. At the same time, another smartphone dubbed OnePlus Nord 2 was also spotted on BIS. The successor to the OnePlus Nord was spotted with the codename Denniz and the model number DN2101.

The report comes from popular tipster Mukul Sharma, who took to Twitter to share the details. The tipster reveals that the official name of both smartphones hasn't been confirmed yet. However, the EBBA smartphone is tipped to be the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the successor of the OnePlus Nord N10.

OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) and OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) receive the Indian BIS certification.#OnePlus pic.twitter.com/Li66H3tYvr — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 22, 2021

To note, the OnePlus Nord N10 never made it to the Indian smartphone market. Yet, we might be getting its successor! On the other hand, the tipster suggests the OnePlus Denniz is likely the OnePlus Nord 2, coming as the successor to one of the most popular smartphones in India. Since both these smartphones have already appeared on the BIS certification site, the launch seems imminent.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What To Expect

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, making it the first OnePlus smartphone with this chipset. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is tipped to pack a 90Hz display and a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter. That said, there are still many details that are under wraps.

Both OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are expected to launch sometime in June or at least by July. If that's the case, the popular Chinese brand will begin teasing the devices with its prominent features, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the next-gen Nord smartphones.

