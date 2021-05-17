OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch Tipped; New Features To Look Out For News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord has been one of the most successful smartphones from the brand that has generally released flagships in the market. Naturally, OnePlus is keen on further expanding the OnePlus Nord offering like the Nord N10 5G. Reports have suggested the successor to this smartphone is on cards, likely to be called as OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Tipped

Reports on the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G have been around for a while. Some said it would be called the OnePlus Nord N1 5G. Tipster Max Jambor now reveals that the popular Chinese company will likely release the new mid-range 5G smartphone like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which would come as an upgrade to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

The tipster notes OnePlus has decided on a last-minute name change. One would expect the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 to be something like Nord 11 or even Nord 20. However, if these reports are to be believed, it will be debuting as OnePlus Nord CE 5G - and there's no input on what CE stands for.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Launch: Expected Features

Several details on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are still missing. For one, we don't know when the new mid-ranger will launch and whether it would make it to the Indian market. Looking back, the first OnePlus Nord that debuted in the Indian market was an instant hit, even breaking records for one of the highest pre-ordered smartphones.

On the other hand, the specs sheet of the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also under wraps. Since it comes as a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, one can expect to see a similar FHD+ 90Hz display with a similar cutout for the selfie camera. A similar 64MP quad-camera setup can also be expected with several software upgrades.

The real feature upgrade could be under the hood. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE could have a completely different chipset and battery with faster performance. From the looks of it, the real upgrades on the OnePlus Nord CE seem to be the performance and speed offered rather than its appearance.

